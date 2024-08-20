How to Get More Focus Points in Black Myth: Wukong

For the strongest heavy attacks in Black Myth: Wukong, you need to utilize Focus Points, and only you start with one for your journey. In this guide, we will cover how you can unlock more points so that your heavy strikes can land nuclear amounts of damage.

How to Unlock Focus Points in Black Myth: Wukong

Spend Sparks in the Staff Stances skill tree to unlock more Focus Points. By default, everyone starts with a single point that can be used to hold a charge for heavy attacks. When you look at the bottom right of the screen, you can see the circle next to the stance that signifies your focus. More circles in that corner mean more points you can use to hold powerful charges on your staff. But you need enough Sparks in the first place.

After spending three Sparks in the Staff Stances skill tree, you will unlock a second Focus Point. Another 10 Sparks spent will get you to three points in total that can be held for charges. But the maximum is four. Around 30 Sparks are needed in the Staff Stances tree from start to finish to get the maximum amount of points, which sounds cheap at first. With all the Spark options in the game, though, it can be hard to effectively get there. After all, you’ll probably need survivability skills to avoid death around each corner.

On top of the passive additions to your points, there are some skills like Ring of Fire that can temporarily add more. With full Spark upgrades in the Ring of Fire skill, you can stand in the circle and get a fourth Focus Point without needing 30 points in the Staff Stance tree. However, it’s only a brief buff that can be used for damage in a pinch. You still want to rely on the Staff Stance upgrades in most other cases.

Black Myth: Wukong is available now on PC and PlayStation 5.

