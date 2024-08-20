What Happens When You Die in Black Myth: Wukong?

Death in any soulslike game can be a stressful experience, and before you jump into Black Myth: Wukong for the first time, you may want to know what happens when you die. This guide will outline exactly what the consequences are so you can move ahead with full confidence.

What Happens if You Die in Black Myth: Wukong?

When you die in Black Myth: Wukong, you simply respawn at the last Keeper’s Shrine without losing any Will you collected. All of the enemies in the area will respawn, which is typical for any soulslike. But the main difference is that you won’t lose anything you have collected. Will is the currency that would serve the same purpose as Runes in a game like Elden Ring. In most soulslikes, death means the Runes or Souls end up on the ground. You then need to make it back to those Runes without dying or they disappear forever.

In Black Myth: Wukong, the Will you collect will never go on the ground and it won’t be tied to any enemies that killed you. Instead, all of your Will remains banked in your standard inventory so that you can spend it at any shrine or store. There are no mechanics in the game that can cause you to lose your collected Will to any degree.

The only true punishment when you die in Black Myth: Wukong is the reset to all the enemies. If you have been exploring and slowly eliminating enemies to make the area easier for searching, that progress will be lost. However, even some of the most difficult enemies crawling around won’t respawn. Compared to other soulslikes, the death punishment is incredibly relaxed and you can feel free to take a few extra risks in your playthrough. But that actively hurt the game, which we talked about in our review.

Black Myth: Wukong is available now on PC and PlayStation 5.

