Does Black Myth: Wukong Have Denuvo?

Denuvo is software that while it can be important also can deter players from buying a game altogether, and for those eagerly awaiting Black Myth: Wukong, that has the potential to be a dealbreaker. Here’s what you need to know about Black Myth: Wukong’s anit-cheat.

Does Black Myth: Wukong Use Denuvo Anti-Cheat?

Black Myth: Wukong does use Denuvo anti-piracy software, so if you’ve had trouble with performance being throttled by this in the past, there is a chance that it will be the case here again.

While there is no way around Denuvo when implemented by developers, Black Myth: Wukong does have a benchmarking tool that also uses the controversial tool. We suggest testing the game with this before purchasing it to get an accurate idea of how it will perform on your PC.

It’s worth noting that while there are many claims that Denuvo causes performance drop, parent company Irdeto still maintains the stance that there is no perceptible effort on game performance or any crashes that might take place. Ultimately we won’t know for sure how this software is going to impact Black Myth: Wukong until the full game is put to the test when it arrives on Aug. 20.

For console gamers, you won’t need to worry about Denuvo as issues related to it have only been reported on PC. That means your PlayStation 5 should be able to run the game as intended, which while we haven’t seen it yet, is intended to be a great experience showcasing the capabilities of Unreal Engine 5.

If you’re skeptical about Black Myth: Wukong’s performance even after running a benchmarking test then we’d suggest holding off on your purchase and seeing how players report their experiences when it is made widely available.

Once you’re ready to take the plunge, Black Myth: Wukong is available to purchase now on PC and PlayStation.

