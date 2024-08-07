Black Myth: Wukong Global Release Times

Black Myth: Wukong is one of the most anticipated games of 2024 and naturally that means gamers won’t want to waste any time jumping into the action. So that you can reduce any downtime, here’s a look at when the exact time the game will be ready to play.

Recommended Videos

Black Myth: Wukong Console Release Time

Black Myth: Wukong is expected to be released on PlayStation 5 alongside the global rollout for its PC counterpart. These times are as follows.

Timezone Time PT 7 pm (Aug. 19) CT 9 pm (Aug. 19) ET 10 pm (Aug. 19) BST 3 am (Aug. 20) CEST 4 am (Aug. 20) IST 7:30 am (Aug. 20) CST 10 am (Aug. 20) JST 11 am (Aug. 20) AEST 12 pm (Aug. 20) NZST 2 pm (Aug. 20)

Typically games on PlayStation are released as the clock ticks over to midnight on launch day, but it seems according to a post from Game Science that Black Myth: Wukong will have a global switch on time across platforms.

At the time of publishing the Xbox release of Black Myth: Wukong has been delayed, so there is no date or time for its arrival right now.

Black Myth: Wukong PC Release Time

Black Myth: Wukong will be unlocked to play on PC at 7 pm PT on Aug. 19. This will be a global release time that is the same around the globe. You can refer to the console table above as the release will be consistent between both platforms.

Gamers excited to get into Black Myth: Wukong as soon as possible can pre-order the game now on PC and PlayStation. There are several versions of the game to choose from with different rewards depending on the tier you choose.

For now, the date to mark down on the calendar is Aug. 20, and if there are any changes to the release plans for Black Myth: Wukong we’ll have this article updated to reflect them.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy