Black Myth Wukong gameplay screenshot
Black Myth: Wukong Global Release Times

It can't come sooner.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|

Published: Aug 6, 2024 11:03 pm

Black Myth: Wukong is one of the most anticipated games of 2024 and naturally that means gamers won’t want to waste any time jumping into the action. So that you can reduce any downtime, here’s a look at when the exact time the game will be ready to play.

Black Myth: Wukong Console Release Time

China game development Chinese games market studio Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong is expected to be released on PlayStation 5 alongside the global rollout for its PC counterpart. These times are as follows.

TimezoneTime
PT7 pm (Aug. 19)
CT9 pm (Aug. 19)
ET10 pm (Aug. 19)
BST3 am (Aug. 20)
CEST4 am (Aug. 20)
IST7:30 am (Aug. 20)
CST10 am (Aug. 20)
JST11 am (Aug. 20)
AEST12 pm (Aug. 20)
NZST2 pm (Aug. 20)

Typically games on PlayStation are released as the clock ticks over to midnight on launch day, but it seems according to a post from Game Science that Black Myth: Wukong will have a global switch on time across platforms.

At the time of publishing the Xbox release of Black Myth: Wukong has been delayed, so there is no date or time for its arrival right now.

Black Myth: Wukong PC Release Time

Black Myth: Wukong will be unlocked to play on PC at 7 pm PT on Aug. 19. This will be a global release time that is the same around the globe. You can refer to the console table above as the release will be consistent between both platforms.

Gamers excited to get into Black Myth: Wukong as soon as possible can pre-order the game now on PC and PlayStation. There are several versions of the game to choose from with different rewards depending on the tier you choose.

For now, the date to mark down on the calendar is Aug. 20, and if there are any changes to the release plans for Black Myth: Wukong we’ll have this article updated to reflect them.

