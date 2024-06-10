All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions For Black Myth: Wukong

Nearing its release in just a few months, Black Myth: Wukong has received another trailer showcasing more of its state-of-the-art graphics during the Summer Game Fest, as well as finally revealing what we’ll be getting for pre-ordering the game. Here’s the list of the pre-order bonuses for all editions of Black Myth: Wukong.

All Black Myth: Wukong Editions Listed

As was previously stated by developers from Game Science, Wukong will not have a physical edition due to the studio’s limitations and many other problems. While this is unfortunate, it doesn’t discard the possibility of a physical re-release sometime later in the future, just like it just happened with Alan Wake 2. All versions are digital-only and you can see their features below.

Standard Edition ($59,99)

Full Game

Trailblazer’s Scarlet Gourd (Pre-order)

Digital Deluxe Edition ($69,99)

Full Game

Bronzecloud Staff (Weapon)

Folk Opera Mask, Folk Opera Almsgiving Armor, Folk Opera Leather Bracers, Folk Opera Buskins (Equipment set)

Wind Chimes (Curio)

Digital Soundtrack

Trailblazer’s Scarlet Gourd (Pre-order)

The special edition gives you a few extra pieces of equipment to use during the early game, which is sure to make it way more bearable. This is a souls-like game, after all, so expect a high difficulty ceiling throughout your campaign, especially in those encounters with pesky bosses. You can claim any pre-order bonuses through the Keeper’s Shrine early in the game.

Collector’s Edition (Currently Unlisted)

Steel Case

Steam Digital Deluxe Edition Activation Code

Confront Destiny – Protagonist Figurine 40 cm

Teaching of the Heart Sutra (Color print on silk scroll)

Wind Chime (Necklace)

Thunderstone (Ring)

Gold Sun Crow (Pin)

Stamps and Postcard

Warranty Certificate

All Black Myth: Wukong Pre-Order Bonuses

The sole pre-ordering reward is the Trailblaze Scarlet Gourd, which can also be claimed early through the Keeper’s Shrine. However, this item can also be obtained through normal gameplay, so even if you missed the pre-order, you can still get it in the game. It’ll just be a bit later than usual. But if you’re really eager to test your skills as the mighty protagonist of one of the most popular ancient Chinese myths, getting the pre-order as soon as possible might be your destiny.

Black Myth: Wukong releases on August 24th for Playstation 5 and PC.

