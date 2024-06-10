Funko Fusion will let you roam around as Funko Pops from various franchises, including Jurassic Park, Battlestar Galactica, and The Thing. So, if you’re thinking of buying it in advance of its September release, here are all pre-order bonuses and editions for Funko Fusion.

Recommended Videos

All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Funko Fusion

Funko Fusion is landing on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. And while the latter is digital only, the rest will be available digitally or as physical copies. Whether you go digital or in a box, you’ll get the following items for pre-ordering the game.

All Funko Fusion Pre-Order Bonuses

The Walking Dead – Michonne playable character (with bonus traveller outfit)

The Walking Dead – Rick playable character (with bonus leader outfit)

That’s two extra characters to use in the game, along with an extra outfit for each of them. However, keep in mind that they’re from the The Walking Dead comic, not AMC’s show. And if you’re wondering why Rick’s got a special “leader” outfit, it’s because, at one point, the comic jumps forward in time, and Rick has a very different look.

You’ll get these pre-order bonuses whether you buy a physical or digital copy. Chances are you’ll also be able to buy them separately, if not immediately. You can count on Skybound Games adding additional Funko Pops as paid DLC, provided the game is a success, at least.

Related: All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

All Funko Fusion Editions

Now, onto all the lovely Funko Fusion editions. What’s on offer? A collector’s edition with 10 inches of R.J. MacReady? Actually, no. There’s no collectors edition, no deluxe edition, nothing at all. Nor are there any retailer-exclusive offers, though I wouldn’t be surprised if one or two brick-and-mortar retailers bundle it with those Funko Pops they just can’t move.

One problem may be that with so many franchises in the game, there’s no clear lead character that Funko/Skybound could put into a collector’s edition. But, ultimately, while there are pre-order bonuses for Funko Fusion, there’s only a standard edition.

And those are all the pre-order bonuses and editions for Funko Fusion. If you want to know which characters you can play as, here are all the Funko Pop characters and franchises from the trailer.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy