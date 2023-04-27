Funko Pops are coming to life in a new video game next year, letting you play as one of the big-eyed vinyl figures. Funko Fusion was recently revealed with a teaser trailer that we’ve gone through with a fine-toothed comb to pick out all the characters and franchises featured.

All The Characters And Franchise References in The Funko Fusion Debut Trailer

Funko Fusion uses characters from NBCUniversal, including some that aren’t actually Funko Pops yet. While the initial press release states there may be other non-NBC characters, for now, you can expect characters to come from the media company’s stable.

Given how large NBCUniversal is, that’s a lot of properties to draw from. With that in mind, here are the characters, movies, and franchises we spotted while watching the Funko Fusion trailer.

Jurassic Park/Jurassic World:

Dr Malcolm

Claire Dearing

Owen Grady

John Carpenter’s The Thing:

MacReady

Childs

Dr Copper

Battlestar Galactica (Original)

Boomer

Starbuck

Apollo

The Umbrella Academy

Number Five

Allison

Diego

Klaus

Luther

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

He-Man/Prince Adam

Skeletor

Sean of the Dead

Sean

Ed

Back to the Future

Doc Brown (1985 and 1955 appearances)

Marty McFly

The Mummy

Evelyn

The Freddy Funko Show

Freddy Funko

Universal Monsters

Frankenstein

Child’s Play

Chucky

And The Enemies You May Face in Funko Fusion

The trailer also features some potential antagonists. They likely won’t be playable, but there’s a solid chance you’ll end up fighting the following:

Cylons

The alien from The Thing (different forms)

T-Rexes

Velociraptors

Pterodactyls

Those aren’t necessarily all the characters, just the ones that have been revealed. Funko and developer 10:10 Games state there’ll be dozens of playable characters. Plus, there’s the possibility that more will be added via downloadable content.

But if you wanted to know all the characters and franchises featured in the Funko Fusion trailer, that’s your answer.