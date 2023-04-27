Funko Pops are coming to life in a new video game next year, letting you play as one of the big-eyed vinyl figures. Funko Fusion was recently revealed with a teaser trailer that we’ve gone through with a fine-toothed comb to pick out all the characters and franchises featured.
Funko Fusion uses characters from NBCUniversal, including some that aren’t actually Funko Pops yet. While the initial press release states there may be other non-NBC characters, for now, you can expect characters to come from the media company’s stable.
Given how large NBCUniversal is, that’s a lot of properties to draw from. With that in mind, here are the characters, movies, and franchises we spotted while watching the Funko Fusion trailer.
Jurassic Park/Jurassic World:
Dr Malcolm
Claire Dearing
Owen Grady
John Carpenter’s The Thing:
MacReady
Childs
Dr Copper
Battlestar Galactica (Original)
Boomer
Starbuck
Apollo
The Umbrella Academy
Number Five
Allison
Diego
Klaus
Luther
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
He-Man/Prince Adam
Skeletor
Sean of the Dead
Sean
Ed
Back to the Future
Doc Brown (1985 and 1955 appearances)
Marty McFly
The Mummy
Evelyn
The Freddy Funko Show
Freddy Funko
Universal Monsters
Frankenstein
Child’s Play
Chucky
And The Enemies You May Face in Funko Fusion
The trailer also features some potential antagonists. They likely won’t be playable, but there’s a solid chance you’ll end up fighting the following:
Cylons
The alien from The Thing (different forms)
T-Rexes
Velociraptors
Pterodactyls
Those aren’t necessarily all the characters, just the ones that have been revealed. Funko and developer 10:10 Games state there’ll be dozens of playable characters. Plus, there’s the possibility that more will be added via downloadable content.
But if you wanted to know all the characters and franchises featured in the Funko Fusion trailer, that’s your answer.