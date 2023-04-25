Funko Fusion Combines Famous Franchise Characters in a Game from Former Lego Devs

Funko Fusion is a Pop figure mashup that combines iconic franchises like The Thing, Shaun of the Dead, Back to the Future, Umbrella Academy, Jurassic World, Child’s Play 2, Battlestar Galactica, The Mummy, Masters of the Universe, and more to create a third-person action game that is coming to PC and consoles in early 2024. It’s a multiverse game based on the collectible toys that also serves as the debut title for 10:10 Games, a studio co-founded by Jon Burton, who previously founded TT Games, the developer of many Lego games. TT Games’ influence is already apparent, as Funko’s infamous little toys can be seen blasting around mix-matched set pieces in today’s trailer. Funko Fusion looks both unsettling and surprisingly entertaining, and you can see it for yourself in the reveal trailer below.

Various Universal Studios properties can be seen littered throughout the trailer. All of these iconic pop-culture touchstones can be controlled with action-platformer gameplay. Players can even engage in online multiplayer gameplay for added chaos as they waddle through familiar moments. This first glimpse of Funko Fusion suggests it will feature much in common with the Lego games that many of 10:10’s members are known for.

“It’s incredibly exciting to be able to show everyone what the team here at 10:10 Games has been up to,” 10:10 design director and co-founder Arthur Parsons said in a statement. “Harnessing the incredible properties we’ve been entrusted with by our partners at Universal Games and Digital Platforms, bringing them together into a gaming experience that is incredibly fun, surprising, authentic, and celebrates fandom like never before, all experienced through a Funko lens.”

Funko’s line of Pop figures have made a name for themselves for over a decade as a cheap collectible series that offers something for everyone. The few-inch-tall dolls certainly have their share of critics, but that isn’t stopping Funko Fusion from trying to make a game for an audience that expands beyond those who collect the figures. Stay tuned for more information regarding when and where this bizarre mashup will release.