Captain America: Brave New World Trailer Reveals First Look at Red Hulk

Deadpool & Wolverine is preparing to dominate the box office, but the Merc With a Mouth isn’t the only hero looking to help the MCU get back on track. The first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World puts Sam Wilson in a tough spot and reveals the Red Hulk.

The Captain America: Brave New World trailer focuses on the dynamic between Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson and Harrison Ford’s Thunderbolt Ross. It even pulls an Iron Man 2 and addresses the fact that Ross looks different. Between all the quips, though, the first look showcases how the new Captain America is still trying to find his place in the world following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Standing in his way will be Giancarlo Esposito’s mystery villain, who pops up a couple times in the trailer, and The Leader, who was notably abscent from the first look outside of a line of dialogue. His prescence is still felt, however, as the tag shows off the Red Hulk. Of course, in the comics, Ross turns himself into a giant monster to battle Bruce Banner, but this time around, he’s taking on Captain America for unknown reasons.

Fighting a Hulk is no easy feat, but Captain America will have help in the form of the new Falcon, Joaquín Torres, played by Danny Ramirez, and Isaiah Bradley, played by Carl Lumbly. However, it doesn’t appear Bucky will be by Sam’s side this time around, as he’ll be busy with the Thunderbolts.

With Deadpool & Wolverine hitting theaters this month, it’s going to be a long wait before the next Marvel Studios movie, as Brave New World isn’t releasing until February 14, 2025. However, that’s probably for the best, given the MCU’s recent track record. The powers that be need all the time they can get to get things right.

