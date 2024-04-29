Striker Odyssey Codes (April 2024)

Updated April 29, 2024
Striker Odyssey brings two of my favorite things together—soccer and anime. Rise to stardom by spinning exciting powers such as Immense Speed and Explosive Acceleration. If you’re not having enough luck with spins, redeem Striker Odyssey codes for some more.
All Striker Odyssey Codes List
Striker Odyssey Codes (Working)
- 40KLikesSpins: Use for Spins
- 40KLikesSPReset: Use for Stat Points Reset
- 40KLikesSPReset2: Use for Stat Points Reset
- RIPAkiraToriyama: Use for Spins
- 25MVisitsSP2: Use for Stat Points Reset
- 30KGroupMembers: Use for Spins
- 25MVisitsSpins: Use for Spins
- 25MVisitsSP: Use for Stat Points Reset
Striker Odyssey Codes (Expired)
- AlmazikSolo
- NewSPResetCodeWow
- LikesCode
- SPReset1
- 1MVisits
- SP2NewYear2024
- AIKU
- 45KFavorites
- AnotherShutdown
- LastShutdownReal
- Thanksgiving23
- 45KFavoritesSP
- Shutdown
- BarouUpd
- SPCHRISTMAS23
- NewCode
- SPReset2
- SPReset2
- LikesCode2
- 10KLikes
- SP2CHRISTMAS23
- KAISERSPReset
- 27KLikesSPReset
- SPINSCode
- 20MVisits
- 35KLikes
- ShutdownSPReset
- 30KLikes
- YenAndProdigy
- GOJONOO
- 20MVisitsSP
- NewCodeWow
- RELEASE
- SPNewYear2024
- 50KFavoritesSP2
- CHRISTMAS23
- LUFFY5GEAR
- 50KFavorites
- KAISER
- SPReset1
- 15MVisits
- HappyNewYear24
- 32KLikesSPReset
- 50KFavoritesSP
How to Redeem Codes in Striker Odyssey
Redeeming codes for Striker Odyssey is easy if you know where to look. Follow the steps below:
- Open Striker Odyssey in Roblox.
- Select Customize in the main menu.
- Enter a code into the text box in the bottom-left corner of the screen.
- Press Enter on your keyboard to claim your rewards.
