Striker Odyssey Codes (April 2024)

Updated April 29, 2024 Added the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

Striker Odyssey brings two of my favorite things together—soccer and anime. Rise to stardom by spinning exciting powers such as Immense Speed and Explosive Acceleration. If you’re not having enough luck with spins, redeem Striker Odyssey codes for some more.

All Striker Odyssey Codes List

Striker Odyssey Codes (Working)

40KLikesSpins : Use for Spins

: Use for Spins 40KLikesSPReset : Use for Stat Points Reset

: Use for Stat Points Reset 40KLikesSPReset2 : Use for Stat Points Reset

: Use for Stat Points Reset RIPAkiraToriyama : Use for Spins

: Use for Spins 25MVisitsSP2 : Use for Stat Points Reset

: Use for Stat Points Reset 30KGroupMembers : Use for Spins

: Use for Spins 25MVisitsSpins : Use for Spins

: Use for Spins 25MVisitsSP: Use for Stat Points Reset

Striker Odyssey Codes (Expired)

AlmazikSolo

NewSPResetCodeWow

LikesCode

SPReset1

1MVisits

SP2NewYear2024

AIKU

45KFavorites

AnotherShutdown

LastShutdownReal

Thanksgiving23

45KFavoritesSP

Shutdown

BarouUpd

SPCHRISTMAS23

NewCode

SPReset2

SPReset2

LikesCode2

10KLikes

SP2CHRISTMAS23

KAISERSPReset

27KLikesSPReset

SPINSCode

20MVisits

35KLikes

ShutdownSPReset

30KLikes

YenAndProdigy

GOJONOO

20MVisitsSP

NewCodeWow

RELEASE

SPNewYear2024

50KFavoritesSP2

CHRISTMAS23

LUFFY5GEAR

50KFavorites

KAISER

SPReset1

15MVisits

HappyNewYear24

32KLikesSPReset

50KFavoritesSP

Related: META Lock Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Striker Odyssey

Redeeming codes for Striker Odyssey is easy if you know where to look. Follow the steps below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Striker Odyssey in Roblox. Select Customize in the main menu. Enter a code into the text box in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Press Enter on your keyboard to claim your rewards.

If you love Roblox sports games, grab more free rewards by visiting our articles with LOCKED codes and Real Futbol 24 codes!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more