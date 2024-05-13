Promo image for Anime Crossover Defense.
Anime Crossover Defense Codes (May 2024)

Published: May 13, 2024 06:37 am

Updated: May 13, 2024

We looked for the latest codes.

Do you have the right anime companions to challenge formidable foes and destroy them all? Enter the Story portal and try all the features of this exciting Roblox combat game. Use Anime Crossover Defense codes to get free Gems, Star Shards, and Crystal Helix. 

All Anime Crossover Defense Codes List

Active Anime Crossover Defense Codes

  • 1mvisits: Use for x1k Gems (New)
  • StarCodeVanilla: Use for x400 Gems and x5 Crystal Helix
  • Release: Use for x1k Gems and x90 Star Shards
  • Fish: Use for x200 Gems, x90 Star Shards, and x5 Crystal Helix, x1 Cupcake, x1 Legendary Rift Orb, x1 Ramen, and x2 Sushi Rolls
  • sebbyastian: Use for x100 Gems and x5 Crystal Helix
  • Mozking: Use for x300 Gems and x5 Crystal Helix
  • KingLuffy: Use for x300 Gems and x5 Crystal Helix
  • VALK: Use for x300 Gems and x5 Crystal Helix
  • 10k: Use for x300 Gems and x5 Crystal Helix
  • 15k: Use for x300 Gems and x5 Crystal Helix

Expired Anime Crossover Defense Codes

  • MoreDiamonds
  • Shinies
  • TwitterDiamonds

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Crossover Defense

Learn how to redeem the latest codes for Anime Crossover Defense with our tutorial below:

  1. Open Anime Crossover Defense in Roblox.
  2. Approach the Codes NPC in the lobby.
  3. Type the code into the text area that pops up.
  4. Hit Redeem Code to claim the reward.

If you want to discover more codes and receive many amazing goodies in more amazing Roblox games, you can skim through our lists of Anime Clash Codes and Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds Codes.

