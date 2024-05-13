Anime Crossover Defense Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 13, 2024
Do you have the right anime companions to challenge formidable foes and destroy them all? Enter the Story portal and try all the features of this exciting Roblox combat game. Use Anime Crossover Defense codes to get free Gems, Star Shards, and Crystal Helix.
All Anime Crossover Defense Codes List
Active Anime Crossover Defense Codes
- 1mvisits: Use for x1k Gems (New)
- StarCodeVanilla: Use for x400 Gems and x5 Crystal Helix
- Release: Use for x1k Gems and x90 Star Shards
- Fish: Use for x200 Gems, x90 Star Shards, and x5 Crystal Helix, x1 Cupcake, x1 Legendary Rift Orb, x1 Ramen, and x2 Sushi Rolls
- sebbyastian: Use for x100 Gems and x5 Crystal Helix
- Mozking: Use for x300 Gems and x5 Crystal Helix
- KingLuffy: Use for x300 Gems and x5 Crystal Helix
- VALK: Use for x300 Gems and x5 Crystal Helix
- 10k: Use for x300 Gems and x5 Crystal Helix
- 15k: Use for x300 Gems and x5 Crystal Helix
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Crossover Defense
Learn how to redeem the latest codes for Anime Crossover Defense with our tutorial below:
- Open Anime Crossover Defense in Roblox.
- Approach the Codes NPC in the lobby.
- Type the code into the text area that pops up.
- Hit Redeem Code to claim the reward.
