Category:
Codes
Video Games

Anime Clash Codes (April 2024)

Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|
Published: Apr 8, 2024 08:13 am
Anime Clash Official art
Image via Anime Clash [AP]

If you’ve ever wanted to play Plants vs. Zombies but with anime’s most iconic characters, now you can! Collect your group of characters and prevail against hordes of villains and bosses! To afford all the characters you want, you should redeem Anime Clash codes.

Recommended Videos

All Anime Clash Codes List

Anime Clash Codes (Working)

  • SorryForDelay: Use for 450 Gems
  •  RoadIsWatching: Use for 800 Gems
  •  ClashComeback: Use for 800 Gems
  •  Hysteria: Use for 800 Gems

Anime Clash Codes (Expired)

  • Release
  • 2MVisits

Related: Anime Fighters Simulator (AFS) Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Clash

To redeem Anime Clash codes, follow our easy guide below:

Anime Clash Code Redemption Guide
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Anime Clash on Roblox.
  2. Walk up to the NPC with yellow hair and the word Codes above his head (Meliodas).
  3. Enter the code in the code redemption text box.
  4. Hit Claim and enjoy your freebies!

If you want to play more anime Roblox titles with freebies, check out our Anime Rangers Codes and Anime RNG Codes articles, too!

Post Tag:
Anime Clash
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Anime World Tower Defense (AWTD) Codes (April 2024)
AWTD Promo Image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Anime World Tower Defense (AWTD) Codes (April 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Second Piece Codes (April 2024)
Second Piece promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Second Piece Codes (April 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Smashy Hands Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Smashy Hands.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Smashy Hands Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Anime World Tower Defense (AWTD) Codes (April 2024)
AWTD Promo Image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Anime World Tower Defense (AWTD) Codes (April 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Second Piece Codes (April 2024)
Second Piece promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Second Piece Codes (April 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Smashy Hands Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Smashy Hands.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Smashy Hands Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 8, 2024
Author
Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.