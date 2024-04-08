Anime Clash Codes (April 2024)

If you’ve ever wanted to play Plants vs. Zombies but with anime’s most iconic characters, now you can! Collect your group of characters and prevail against hordes of villains and bosses! To afford all the characters you want, you should redeem Anime Clash codes.

All Anime Clash Codes List

Anime Clash Codes (Working)

SorryForDelay : Use for 450 Gems

: Use for 450 Gems RoadIsWatching : Use for 800 Gems

: Use for 800 Gems ClashComeback : Use for 800 Gems

: Use for 800 Gems Hysteria: Use for 800 Gems

Anime Clash Codes (Expired)

Release

2MVisits

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Clash

To redeem Anime Clash codes, follow our easy guide below:

Open Anime Clash on Roblox. Walk up to the NPC with yellow hair and the word Codes above his head (Meliodas). Enter the code in the code redemption text box. Hit Claim and enjoy your freebies!

