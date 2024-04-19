Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds promo image
Codes

Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds Codes (April 2024)

Published: Apr 19, 2024 08:22 am

Updated: April 19, 2024

Added new codes!

The better units you have in this anime-inspired Roblox experience, the better your chances of defeating all the enemies. To get the best characters, you need a ton of Cash, which is why you should consider redeeming Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds codes!

All Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds Codes List

Working Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds Codes

  • !code 15kLikes: Use for 400 Cash (New)
  • !code KillEffects: Use for 600 Cash (New)
  • !code CrossHair: Use for 400 Cash (New)
  • !code SkinBugsSorry: Use for 350 Cash
  • !code Tatsumaki: Use for 400 Cash
  • !code LUCK!: Use for 400 Cash
  • !code 14kLikes: Use for 500 Cash
  • !code SorryDelay: Use for 350 Cash
  • !code Shiftlock: Use for 400 Cash
  • !code NewYears: Use for 250 Cash
  • !code 12kLikes: Use for 300 Cash

Expired Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds Codes

  • !code 5kLikes
  • !code 2kLikes
  • !code SorryHadExams
  • !code Reaper
  • !code 10kLikes
  • !code MOBILEEE
  • !code 13kLikes
  • !code Ulquiorra
  • !code UiReworks!!
  • !code NameChange
  • !code SORRYCONSOLEFIXED
  • !code Ippo
  • !code CodeMenu
  • !code Christmas
  • !code Jotaro
  • !code 4kLikes
  • !code FirstCode
  • !code CombatRework
  • !code Transfer
  • !code Emotes
  • !code IppoBuff
  • !code SorryHadVacation
  • !code SorryForShutdown
  • !code Change
  • !code 9kLikes
  • !code SorryShutdown
  • !code 11kLikes
  • !code 1MVisits
  • !code Doflamingo
  • !code 1.5kLikes
  • !code 3kLikes
  • !code Gladiator
  • !code Halloween
  • !code 8kLikes
  • !code 6kLikes
  • !code Xbox
  • !code GokuRework
  • !code SORRYFORSHUTDOWN
  • !code 7kLikes
  • !code Evasives

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds

Follow our simple instructions below to redeem Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds codes.

How to redeem codes in Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds
  1. Open Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds on Roblox.
  2. Click the chat button in the top-left corner of the screen.
  3. Input your code exactly as it’s written on our list (including the !code part).
  4. Press Enter on the keyboard to get your reward.

For more anime-inspired experiences, check out our Anime Swords X Codes and Anime Souls Simulator X Codes articles to find codes for helpful freebies!

Kristina Timotic is a Codes Staff Writer who prides herself on her research abilities. No code will remain unredeemed on her watch! When she's not forced to watch Masha and the Bear with her toddler, she enjoys beating her husband in Halo, playing Asterix and Obelix XXL on Nintendo Switch, and watching makeup tutorials on YouTube.