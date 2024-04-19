Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 19, 2024
The better units you have in this anime-inspired Roblox experience, the better your chances of defeating all the enemies. To get the best characters, you need a ton of Cash, which is why you should consider redeeming Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds codes!
All Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds Codes List
Working Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds Codes
- !code 15kLikes: Use for 400 Cash (New)
- !code KillEffects: Use for 600 Cash (New)
- !code CrossHair: Use for 400 Cash (New)
- !code SkinBugsSorry: Use for 350 Cash
- !code Tatsumaki: Use for 400 Cash
- !code LUCK!: Use for 400 Cash
- !code 14kLikes: Use for 500 Cash
- !code SorryDelay: Use for 350 Cash
- !code Shiftlock: Use for 400 Cash
- !code NewYears: Use for 250 Cash
- !code 12kLikes: Use for 300 Cash
Expired Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds Codes
- !code 5kLikes
- !code 2kLikes
- !code SorryHadExams
- !code Reaper
- !code 10kLikes
- !code MOBILEEE
- !code 13kLikes
- !code Ulquiorra
- !code UiReworks!!
- !code NameChange
- !code SORRYCONSOLEFIXED
- !code Ippo
- !code CodeMenu
- !code Christmas
- !code Jotaro
- !code 4kLikes
- !code FirstCode
- !code CombatRework
- !code Transfer
- !code Emotes
- !code IppoBuff
- !code SorryHadVacation
- !code SorryForShutdown
- !code Change
- !code 9kLikes
- !code SorryShutdown
- !code 11kLikes
- !code 1MVisits
- !code Doflamingo
- !code 1.5kLikes
- !code 3kLikes
- !code Gladiator
- !code Halloween
- !code 8kLikes
- !code 6kLikes
- !code Xbox
- !code GokuRework
- !code SORRYFORSHUTDOWN
- !code 7kLikes
- !code Evasives
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds
Follow our simple instructions below to redeem Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds codes.
- Open Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds on Roblox.
- Click the chat button in the top-left corner of the screen.
- Input your code exactly as it’s written on our list (including the !code part).
- Press Enter on the keyboard to get your reward.
