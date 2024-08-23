Units Battlegrounds Promo Image
Image via @kemuro12
Units Battlegrounds Codes (August 2024)

Published: Aug 23, 2024 09:57 am

Updated: August 23, 2024

Added new codes!

In this fast-paced Roblox experience, you have to find a way to make crucial decisions in the middle of a battle, keep upgrading your units, and challenge friends and other players to claim essential resources. If all that fails, at least there are Units Battlegrounds codes to help.

All Units Battlegrounds Codes List

Units Battlegrounds Codes (Working)

  • 500likes: Use for 1,200 Coins (New)
  • i_hate_dupe: Use for 70 Gems (New)

Units Battlegrounds Codes (Expired)

  • elven_forest
  • discord
  • 250likes
  • ty_owner

How to Redeem Codes in Units Battlegrounds

Redeeming Units Battlegrounds codes is an easy process if you pay attention to our instructions below:

How to redeem codes in Units Battlegrounds
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Units Battlegrounds in Roblox.
  2. Click the ABX icon on the left side of your screen.
  3. Insert a code from our list into the Code text box.
  4. Hit the Get button and enjoy your gifts.

If you want to play similar Roblox games with freebies, we have Stand Battlegrounds codes and Eternal Battlegrounds codes waiting for you here on The Escapist.

Andrija Bulatović, our resident codes expert, excels in uncovering the latest Roblox and mobile game codes, enhancing the gaming experience for our community. With a gaming journey that began alongside the release of the first Splinter Cell in 2002, his expertise is grounded in years of diverse gaming history. An enthusiast of games like Overcooked 2, NBA, and Call of Duty, Andrija’s downtime is spent engaging in these favorites, often juxtaposed with his culinary passion for making his beloved pasta.