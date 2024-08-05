Eternal Battlegrounds Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 5, 2024
Danger lurks around every corner in this parry-based fighting experience! To defeat all the opponents, you need quick reflexes and strong champions. Eternal Battlegrounds codes give you free champions as well as Coins and Gems, allowing you to purchase new heroes and chests easily!
All Eternal Battlegrounds Codes List
Working Eternal Battlegrounds Codes
- 3000 likes: Use for 1k Coins (New)
- 2000 likes: Use for 300 Coins and 5 Gems
- eternal: Use for Tanjiro, 300 Coins, and 5 Gems
Expired Eternal Battlegrounds Codes
- There are currently no expired Eternal Battlegrounds codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Eternal Battlegrounds
Check out our guide below to learn how to redeem Eternal Battlegrounds codes easily:
- Run Elemental Battlegrounds on Roblox.
- Click the Main Menu button at the top of the screen.
- Click the cogwheel icon at the bottom of the screen.
- Scroll down until you see the Codes section.
- Insert your code into the text box.
- Click the blue Redeem button to receive free goodies.
Published: Aug 5, 2024 04:43 am