Type Soul Battlegrounds Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 30, 2024 We found the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

Type Soul is one of the greatest Roblox anime games of all time, and it now has a great battleground version. Customize your character, master all controls, and dive into the chaotic arena where any mistake can be lethal. That’s why we bring Type Soul Battlegrounds codes for extra help!

All Type Soul Battlegrounds Codes List

Type Soul Battlegrounds Codes (Working)

sorryforitems : Use for 750 Kills

: Use for 750 Kills letsmakeiteasy : Use for 250 Kills, Marking Rerolls, Skill Box Choosers, Mask Rerolls, Eyes Rerolls, Red Elixirs, and Blue Elixirs

: Use for 250 Kills, Marking Rerolls, Skill Box Choosers, Mask Rerolls, Eyes Rerolls, Red Elixirs, and Blue Elixirs updateyay : Use for 250 Kills

: Use for 250 Kills essencefixes: Use for 100 Kills

Type Soul Battlegrounds Codes (Expired)

There are no inactive Type Soul Battlegrounds codes right now.

Related: Slayer Battlegrounds Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Type Soul Battlegrounds

Redeeming Type Soul Battlegrounds codes is easy if you pay attention to our detailed steps listed below:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Type Soul Battlegrounds in Roblox. Click the gift icon in the upper-left corner of your screen. Insert a code from our list (or copy and paste it) into the Enter Code Here pop-up text box. Hit Enter and enjoy your rewards!

If you want to play more Roblox games with many freebies, check out our lists of Stand Battlegrounds codes and Dudes Battlegrounds codes here on The Escapist!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy