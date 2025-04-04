Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Promo image for Anime Kingdom Simulator.
Image via HypeFun Games
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Anime Kingdom Simulator Codes (April 2025) Redeem All Kinds of Boosts

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|

Published: Apr 4, 2025 04:43 am

Updated April 4, 2025

We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Most anime heroes have a trigger moment when their powers flourish, and in this game, that’s Anime Kingdom Simulator codes. If you’re familiar with Shonen anime, you’ll know that protagonists start weak and whiney, but the more they fight, the more powerful they become.

Since we’re on the topic of anime and simulators, try out the Anime Simulator Codes for more prizes. You’ll also get a bunch of boosts and other valuables that will make your anime journey more exciting.

Follow this article to get updates

All Anime Kingdom Simulator Codes List

Active Anime Kingdom Simulator Codes

  • shutdown: Use for a Dungeon and Raid Cooldown Time Reset (New)
  • OpenBeta: Use for x2 All Tier 1 Potions (New)

Expired Anime Kingdom Simulator Codes

  • There are currently no expired Anime Kingdom Simulator codes.

Related: Anime Smash Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Kingdom Simulator

At first, it may be hard to find where the Anime Kingdom Simulator code redemption system is. After you check our guide below, you’ll see it’s pretty simple:

How to redeem codes in Anime Kingdom Simulator.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Run Anime Kingdom Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Press the Cart button to open the shop.
  3. Click the Purple ticket button.
  4. Enter a code into the textbox.
  5. Hit Send to receive prizes.

How to Get More Anime Kingdom Simulator Codes

We always link social media platforms like the Anime Kingdom Discord and the official X account (@HypeFunStudio) for additional information about this game. However, while you can look for Anime Kingdom Simulator codes there, we sincerely advise that you bookmark our page since getting them here is far faster.

Why Are My Anime Kingdom Simulator Codes Not Working?

Anime Kingdom Simulator codes could be expired, which is why you’re not getting goodies. However, make sure to double-check the codes by copying them from our list and pasting them into the game. Typos can also be an issue, but if the code is really inactive, you’re more than welcome to contact us.  

What is Anime Kingdom Simulator?

Anime Kingdom Simulator is an anime-inspired combat title where you click on enemies and watch your warriors fight them. The key is to level up your heroes and summon new ones with the Yen gathered through combat, dungeon crawling, and raiding.

Anime this, and anime that, but hey, no stress because we love anime too! We recommend our lists of Anime Slashing Simulator Codes and Anime Chaos Simulator Codes.

Post Tag:
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content