Anime Kingdom Simulator Codes (April 2025) Redeem All Kinds of Boosts

Most anime heroes have a trigger moment when their powers flourish, and in this game, that’s Anime Kingdom Simulator codes. If you’re familiar with Shonen anime, you’ll know that protagonists start weak and whiney, but the more they fight, the more powerful they become.
All Anime Kingdom Simulator Codes List
Active Anime Kingdom Simulator Codes
- shutdown: Use for a Dungeon and Raid Cooldown Time Reset (New)
- OpenBeta: Use for x2 All Tier 1 Potions (New)
Expired Anime Kingdom Simulator Codes
- There are currently no expired Anime Kingdom Simulator codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Kingdom Simulator
At first, it may be hard to find where the Anime Kingdom Simulator code redemption system is. After you check our guide below, you’ll see it’s pretty simple:
- Run Anime Kingdom Simulator in Roblox.
- Press the Cart button to open the shop.
- Click the Purple ticket button.
- Enter a code into the textbox.
- Hit Send to receive prizes.
How to Get More Anime Kingdom Simulator Codes
We always link social media platforms like the Anime Kingdom Discord and the official X account (@HypeFunStudio) for additional information about this game. However, while you can look for Anime Kingdom Simulator codes there, we sincerely advise that you bookmark our page since getting them here is far faster.
Why Are My Anime Kingdom Simulator Codes Not Working?
Anime Kingdom Simulator codes could be expired, which is why you’re not getting goodies. However, make sure to double-check the codes by copying them from our list and pasting them into the game. Typos can also be an issue, but if the code is really inactive, you’re more than welcome to contact us.
What is Anime Kingdom Simulator?
Anime Kingdom Simulator is an anime-inspired combat title where you click on enemies and watch your warriors fight them. The key is to level up your heroes and summon new ones with the Yen gathered through combat, dungeon crawling, and raiding.
