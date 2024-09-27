Anime Chaos Simulator Codes (September 2024)

Updated: September 27, 2024 Added a new code!

Recommended Videos

Whenever I launch Anime Chaos Simulator, I’m easy, like Sunday morning. Since clicker games on Roblox are my passion, it was easy to fall in love with this one. Click until your hand falls off, improve your abilities, and try to discover the last possible world through numerous epic clashes.

If you’re interested in some freebies, check this article often to find out all about Anime Chaos Simulator codes. They can provide you with extra Gems, Potions, and much more, but only if you redeem them on time. In between, visit our list of Anime Simulator codes and grab a bunch of freebies in this title, too.

All Anime Chaos Simulator Codes List

Working Anime Chaos Simulator Codes

thanks1klikes : Use for 300 Dungeon Tokens and 2 Mask Fragments (New)

: Use for 300 Dungeon Tokens and 2 Mask Fragments SUBMEDTW : Use for 500 Gems and 1 Gems Potion

: Use for 500 Gems and 1 Gems Potion RELEASE : Use for 500 Gems

: Use for 500 Gems HOLLOWUPDATE: Use for 1 Luck Potion and 1 Mask Fragment

Expired Anime Chaos Simulator Codes

TRIALFIX

BUGSFIX

Related: Anime Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Chaos Simulator

Redeeming Anime Chaos Simulator codes is a problem for you? Don’t worry; follow our easy steps below, and you’ll obtain rewards in no time:

Image by The Escapist

Start Anime Chaos Simulator on Roblox and complete the tutorial. Click the Shop button on the left side. Insert a code (or copy and paste it from our list) into the Enter Code textbox. Hit the Redeem button and collect rewards.

How to Get More Anime Chaos Simulator

Bookmark this page (CTRL+D) and visit it often for the latest Anime Chaos Simulator codes. We always do our best to track down the newest drop and to update our list accordingly.

However, if you want to explore more info about the game, don’t hesitate to visit the developer’s MK’ Studio Roblox group and the Anime Chaos Discord server.

Why Are Anime Chaos Simulator Codes Not Working?

Always double-check your spelling when it comes to redeeming Anime Chaos Simulator codes. This Roblox experience is not that different than others with the same system, so pay attention. To avoid typos, copy the code from our list and paste it straight into the game. Also, let us know if you notice any expired code, especially if you see it on our Working list.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Anime Chaos Simulator

This is one of those clicker games where you don’t have many options for other freebies besides redeeming Anime Chaos Simulator codes. The biggest gift you can get is to slay enough enemies to unlock a new and more challenging world. For more info about gifts, check the developer’s social media channels that we linked above.

What is Anime Chaos Simulator?

Enter the competitive world of Anime Chaos Simulator, a Roblox clicker title that lets you unleash your power like never before. Assemble your team of heroes, hone their skills, and take on a variety of NPCs and their bosses. Climb the global leaderboards and show the world your skills. Last, use this guide whenever you need it, and don’t miss out on redeeming codes while they’re hot!

If you want to grab rewards in other Roblox titles, jump to our Ultimate Anime Simulator Codes and Anime Combats Simulator Codes articles here on The Escapist!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy