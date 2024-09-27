Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Anime Chaos Simulator Promo Image
Image via MK' Studio
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Anime Chaos Simulator Codes (September 2024)

Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
|

Published: Sep 27, 2024 05:44 am

Updated: September 27, 2024

Added a new code!

Recommended Videos

Whenever I launch Anime Chaos Simulator, I’m easy, like Sunday morning. Since clicker games on Roblox are my passion, it was easy to fall in love with this one. Click until your hand falls off, improve your abilities, and try to discover the last possible world through numerous epic clashes.

If you’re interested in some freebies, check this article often to find out all about Anime Chaos Simulator codes. They can provide you with extra Gems, Potions, and much more, but only if you redeem them on time. In between, visit our list of Anime Simulator codes and grab a bunch of freebies in this title, too.

All Anime Chaos Simulator Codes List

Working Anime Chaos Simulator Codes

  • thanks1klikes: Use for 300 Dungeon Tokens and 2 Mask Fragments (New)
  • SUBMEDTW: Use for 500 Gems and 1 Gems Potion
  • RELEASE: Use for 500 Gems
  • HOLLOWUPDATE: Use for 1 Luck Potion and 1 Mask Fragment

Expired Anime Chaos Simulator Codes 

  • TRIALFIX
  • BUGSFIX

Related: Anime Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Chaos Simulator

Redeeming Anime Chaos Simulator codes is a problem for you? Don’t worry; follow our easy steps below, and you’ll obtain rewards in no time:

How to redeem Anime Chaos Simulator codes
Image by The Escapist
  1. Start Anime Chaos Simulator on Roblox and complete the tutorial.
  2. Click the Shop button on the left side.
  3. Insert a code (or copy and paste it from our list) into the Enter Code textbox.
  4. Hit the Redeem button and collect rewards.

How to Get More Anime Chaos Simulator

Bookmark this page (CTRL+D) and visit it often for the latest Anime Chaos Simulator codes. We always do our best to track down the newest drop and to update our list accordingly.

However, if you want to explore more info about the game, don’t hesitate to visit the developer’s MK’ Studio Roblox group and the Anime Chaos Discord server.

Why Are Anime Chaos Simulator Codes Not Working?

Always double-check your spelling when it comes to redeeming Anime Chaos Simulator codes. This Roblox experience is not that different than others with the same system, so pay attention. To avoid typos, copy the code from our list and paste it straight into the game. Also, let us know if you notice any expired code, especially if you see it on our Working list.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Anime Chaos Simulator

This is one of those clicker games where you don’t have many options for other freebies besides redeeming Anime Chaos Simulator codes. The biggest gift you can get is to slay enough enemies to unlock a new and more challenging world. For more info about gifts, check the developer’s social media channels that we linked above.

What is Anime Chaos Simulator?

Enter the competitive world of Anime Chaos Simulator, a Roblox clicker title that lets you unleash your power like never before. Assemble your team of heroes, hone their skills, and take on a variety of NPCs and their bosses. Climb the global leaderboards and show the world your skills. Last, use this guide whenever you need it, and don’t miss out on redeeming codes while they’re hot!

If you want to grab rewards in other Roblox titles, jump to our Ultimate Anime Simulator Codes and Anime Combats Simulator Codes articles here on The Escapist!

Post Tag:
Anime Chaos Simulator
codes
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović, our resident codes expert, excels in uncovering the latest Roblox and mobile game codes, enhancing the gaming experience for our community. With a gaming journey that began alongside the release of the first Splinter Cell in 2002, his expertise is grounded in years of diverse gaming history. An enthusiast of games like Overcooked 2, NBA, and Call of Duty, Andrija’s downtime is spent engaging in these favorites, often juxtaposed with his culinary passion for making his beloved pasta.