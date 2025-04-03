Weapon Fighting RNG Codes (April 2025) Redeem All Kinds of Boosts

Updated: April 3, 2025 We found new codes!

You can probably handle some critters on your own, but you better get some Weapon Fighting RNG codes if you want to take on a dragon in this game! And I won’t even mention boss fights. If you want to get your hands on cool gear and weapons, you’ll need to up your chances of winning those fights.

That’s precisely where Weapon Fighting RNG codes come in! You’ll win plenty of boosts to help you in the initial struggle—your only job (besides the fighting) will be to activate the boosts when you need them the most. And if you can’t get enough of weapon fighting, make sure to read our Weapon Fighting Simulator codes list to get freebies in another game from the same developer!

All Weapon Fighting RNG Codes List

Active Weapon Fighting RNG Codes

wfr : Use for x3 Lucky Boosts II, x3 Roll Speed Boosts II, x3 Stone Boosts II, and x3 EXP Boosts II (New)

: Use for x3 Lucky Boosts II, x3 Roll Speed Boosts II, x3 Stone Boosts II, and x3 EXP Boosts II arise: Use for x2 Lucky Boosts I, x2 Roll Speed Boosts I, x2 Stone Boosts I, and x2 EXP Boosts I (New)

Expired Weapon Fighting RNG Codes

There are currently no expired codes for Weapon Fighting RNG.

How to Redeem Weapon Fighting RNG Codes

Here’s how to redeem Weapon Fighting RNG codes in a few easy steps:

Launch Weapon Fighting RNG on Roblox. Once you pass the intro fight against wolves, click the arrow beneath the menu. Click the Settings icon (cog wheel). Enter your code in the Gift Code text box. Click the Claim button to redeem rewards.

How to Get More Weapon Fighting RNG Codes

The easiest way for you to get more Weapon Fighting RNG codes is right here in this article! We always keep our lists updated, so you should find new codes as soon as they become active. But if you’re already fighting dragons, maybe you like doing things the hard way. In that case, you can check for codes yourself on the developer’s socials listed below:

Why Are My Weapon Fighting RNG Codes Not Working?

If some of the codes you’re trying to redeem aren’t giving you the expected rewards, the first thing to check is spelling. If you’ve gotten a single character wrong, the code won’t work, and the same goes for capitalization. But if you’ve copied the code right into the game and it still doesn’t work, you’re likely dealing with an expired code. In that case, let us know about it in the comments, and we’ll test the code and update our lists.

What Is Weapon Fighting RNG?

Weapon Fighting RNG is a fighting Roblox experience in which you roll for better weapons and try to defeat bosses so you can claim powerful gear. The game also rewards you for rebirths since each instance will grant you a new bonus. Better yet, Weapon Fighting RNG has an AFK mechanic, which means you’ll be earning rewards even when you’re not playing actively!

