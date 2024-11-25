RNG Battles Codes (November 2024)

Updated November 25, 2024 We searched for new codes!

Recommended Videos

A warrior needs good gear to survive, but RNG Battles are RNG-based, so don’t expect to get the best armor immediately. The hunt for the best armor and weapons that will destroy your opponents in a few hits is what makes this game so much fun.

Sadly, RNG Battles codes aren’t a thing, but that doesn’t mean the developers won’t add this feature at all. We’ll wait for a few updates and see because features like these take time to implement, and once they are, we’ll have all the codes right here. Grab the latest codes from our Flying RNG Codes list and roll for the best wings.

All RNG Battles Codes List

Active RNG Battles Codes

There are currently no active RNG Battles codes.

Expired RNG Battles Codes

There are currently no expired RNG Battles codes.

Related: Jule’s RNG Codes

How to Redeem Codes in RNG Battles

Image by The Escapist

RNG Battles doesn’t have codes or a redemption system, so we can’t provide you with a tutorial. The developers are still updating the game, so there’s a chance that the redemption system will be added in one of the future updates.

How to Get More RNG Battles Codes

The only place to look for RNG Battles codes is the RNG123 Roblox group. When I say only, I mean only in terms of official game platforms, but you can also find the codes right here. All you have to do is bookmark this list, and you can refresh the page whenever you want to check for updates.

Why Are My RNG Battles Codes Not Working?

Trouble arrives when you incorrectly type in RNG Battles codes. Always make sure you double-check the codes you enter, or better yet, copy/paste them. If the issue persists, then it’s due to the codes themselves expiring. There’s nothing we can do when a code stops working, but for the sake of accuracy, let us know which code is inactive, and we’ll put it on our expired list.

What is RNG Battles?

RNG Battles aren’t just an RNG game where you roll for weapons because you also get to fight. You can’t roll gear for free like in most RNG games because you need coins. You obtain these coins by battling players on different maps.

You can get even more codes from our lists of Mount RNG Codes and Untitled RNG Codes and get even luckier with your rolls.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy