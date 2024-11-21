Flying RNG Codes (November 2024)

Updated November 21, 2024 We added new codes!

Spread your wings wide and fly away from the ground to reach the skies. Touch the soft clouds and speed through the air because now, you actually have wings. Whether you get angelic feathery wings or bat wings, it doesn’t matter because you can fly in Flying RNG.

The rarest wings can only be obtained with lots of luck, so it’s time to get that luck with Flying RNG codes. Don’t mindlessly click the roll button; first, make sure you drink a few Luck Potions, and then keep rolling until you get the best gliders. Instead of wings, roll for mounts and get lucky with our Mount RNG Codes list.

All Flying RNG Codes List

Active Flying RNG Codes

1000LIKES : Use for x10 Cheat Dices (New)

: Use for x10 Cheat Dices DIZZY : Use for a Cheat Cash Potion (New)

: Use for a Cheat Cash Potion DISCO: Use for a Cheat Luck Potion (New)

Expired Flying RNG Codes

There are currently no expired Flying RNG codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Flying RNG

The Flying RNG codes are elementary to redeem if you do the following:

Run Flying RNG in Roblox. Press the Shop button and scroll right, or click the Codes button to reach the codes section. Type a code into the textbox. Hit Redeem to claim freebies.

How to Get More Flying RNG Codes

The Flying RNG codes are in this article, so you can bookmark this page and come back here to look for them. Additionally, you can join the Flying Simulator Discord and browse through the channels for codes, but you’ll find them faster here.

Why Are My Flying RNG Codes Not Working?

When you’re struggling with concentration, it’s easy to slip up and make typos. You also waste time typing on your keyboard, so try to copy/paste Flying RNG codes to claim goodies more easily. If the error persists even when you do correctly enter a code, then it’s likely expired. There’s nothing you can do about that, but you could be a big help to us by reaching out and letting us know which code is expired.

What is Flying RNG?

In Flying RNG, you essentially roll dice to get wings. The type of wings you’ll get are entirely randomized, so you can rely solely on luck to get the rarest ones. Fly around the map, and you’ll find chests containing potions and dice, which are the most essential items in the game.

