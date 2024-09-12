Anime Training RNG Codes (September 2024)

Updated September 12, 2024 We added new codes!

This RNG experience is all about PVP and rolling for anime skins. However, you have to be lucky to get some of the super rare anime skins. Just kidding, you can also redeem Anime Training RNG codes to get Potions and boost your luck.

All Anime Training RNG Codes List

Active Anime Training RNG Codes

Trade : Use for Potions (New)

: Use for Potions thankyou : Use for Potions

: Use for Potions WELCOME: Use for Potions

Expired Anime Training RNG Codes

There are currently no expired Anime Training RNG codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Training RNG

Rolling for characters can get exhausting, so why not take a moment to read our guide below and quickly learn how to redeem Anime Training RNG codes:

Image by The Escapist

Run Anime Training RNG in Roblox. Approach the ABX stand. Type a code into the ‘Enter Code…’ textbox. Click Redeem to claim goodies.

