Image Credit: Bethesda
Promo image for Anime Training RNG.
Image via Gameware Studio
Video Games
Anime Training RNG Codes (September 2024)

Ana Mitic
Published: Sep 12, 2024 04:11 am

Updated September 12, 2024

We added new codes!

This RNG experience is all about PVP and rolling for anime skins. However, you have to be lucky to get some of the super rare anime skins. Just kidding, you can also redeem Anime Training RNG codes to get Potions and boost your luck.

All Anime Training RNG Codes List

Active Anime Training RNG Codes

  • Trade: Use for Potions (New)
  • thankyou: Use for Potions
  • WELCOME: Use for Potions

Expired Anime Training RNG Codes

  • There are currently no expired Anime Training RNG codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Training RNG

Rolling for characters can get exhausting, so why not take a moment to read our guide below and quickly learn how to redeem Anime Training RNG codes:

How to redeem codes in Anime Training RNG.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Run Anime Training RNG in Roblox.
  2. Approach the ABX stand.
  3. Type a code into the ‘Enter Code…’ textbox.
  4. Click Redeem to claim goodies.

Anime Training RNG
codes
Roblox Codes
