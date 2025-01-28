Trainer Battle RNG Codes (January 2025)

Updated: January 28, 2025 We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Experience the excitement of rolling to win a variety of unique characters, take on trainers in intense turn-based battles, and strive to reach the top, one clash at a time! Trainer Battle RNG challenges your luck and tactical skills, putting your abilities to the ultimate test like never before.

During your journey’s early beginnings, you’ll have a hard time rolling the rarest fighters and winning battles against tougher trainers. Trust me, I’ve been there. Luckily, you can skip tons of the early grind by redeeming Trainer Battle RNG codes, which offer tons of valuables to upgrade your roster. If you feel like luck is on your side, visit our RNG Battles Codes article to win goodies in another RNG experience.

All Trainer Battle RNG Codes List

Working Trainer Battle RNG Codes

10k members : Use for an Omega Roll

: Use for an Omega Roll 500k : Use for an Omega Roll

: Use for an Omega Roll new : Use for x15 Luck Potions

: Use for x15 Luck Potions Code : Use for x2 Omega Rolls

: Use for x2 Omega Rolls thank you : Use for x2 Omega Rolls, x15 Luck Potions, and x10 Hyper Rolls

: Use for x2 Omega Rolls, x15 Luck Potions, and x10 Hyper Rolls ssundee: Use for x5 Omega Rolls

Expired Trainer Battle RNG Codes

There are currently no expired Trainer Battle RNG codes.

Related: Anime Reborn Codes

How to Redeem Trainer Battle RNG Codes

The instructions below will make the Trainer Battle RNG code redemption process super easy:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Trainer Battle RNG on Roblox. Click the shopping cart icon (1) on the left. Enter your code into the Type Code Here text box (2). Click the Redeem button (3) to collect your rewards.

How to Get More Trainer Battle RNG Codes

The two main social platforms you should join are the Saiya’s Studio Discord server and the Blight. Roblox group. These are the primary hotspots for Trainer Battle RNG, where players and developers discuss new updates, events, and other game-related topics. You’ll also be able to find new codes but be prepared to scroll through hundreds of messages to locate them. Since we are actively searching for new codes and updating our lists, all you need to do is bookmark this article and check back frequently.

Why Are My Trainer Battle RNG Codes Not Working?

The Trainer Battle RNG code you’re trying to redeem is likely not working due to a typo that snuck its way in unnoticed. If you make sure to double-check every code beforehand, you can eliminate this possibility. There’s also a chance you’re trying to redeem an expired code, which is why you should refer to our code lists to ensure your code is still active. If you’re short on time, you can skip these steps by copying a code from our list and pasting it directly into the game.

What Is Trainer Battle RNG?

Trainer Battle RNG is a turn-based Roblox experience where you roll to collect new characters, challenge other trainers to character duels, and obtain rewards after each win. You can take on NPC trainers or fight against other players to increase your rank and climb the leaderboard. Every battle you win earns you cash, which you can invest in upgrading your stats, buying valuable items, or purchasing dice to increase your rolling luck. May the best trainer win!

Keep the good times rolling (literally) by checking out our Anime Heroes RNG Codes and Character RNG Codes guides!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy