One Punch Hero Codes (March 2025) (X5 BOOSTS)

Updated: March 31, 2025 We found new codes!

Recommended Videos

You can do incredible things when you push your body to the max, but you can achieve the impossible with One Punch Hero codes! Become stronger than your enemies, overpower them to wrap up quests, and train to ascend to a new class. And you can do it all without a single pushup, let alone a hundred!

With this experience, it’s all about attaining your pique power, and One Punch Hero codes will help you do just that. You’ll gain tons of Lucky Draws, Tokens, and Yen to push you forward in this anime-based fighter. And you can have even more anime-themed fun with our Anime Adventures Codes!

Follow this article to get updates

All One Punch Hero Codes List

Active One Punch Hero Codes

HUGECODE24KLIKES : Use for x100k Yen, x3k Tokens, and x100 Lucky Draws (New)

: Use for x100k Yen, x3k Tokens, and x100 Lucky Draws BoostsFixed : Use for x2 Lucky Draws

: Use for x2 Lucky Draws 15klikesthanks : Use for Double XP (1 hour) and x750 Tokens

: Use for Double XP (1 hour) and x750 Tokens 14kokok : Use for x350 Tokens and x3 Lucky Draws

: Use for x350 Tokens and x3 Lucky Draws ayayaya13K : Use for x200 Tokens and x3 Lucky Draws

: Use for x200 Tokens and x3 Lucky Draws 12Kuru : Use for x200 Tokens and x2 Drop Rate Multiplier (1 hour)

: Use for x200 Tokens and x2 Drop Rate Multiplier (1 hour) tysm4tenK : Use for x500 Tokens and x0.5 XP Multiplier (1 hour)

: Use for x500 Tokens and x0.5 XP Multiplier (1 hour) fav10kwow : Use for x0.5 XP Multiplier (30 minutes)

: Use for x0.5 XP Multiplier (30 minutes) Shutdownagainoops : Use for x250 Tokens

: Use for x250 Tokens 16klikesty : Use for x600 Tokens and x1 XP Multiplier (2 hours)

: Use for x600 Tokens and x1 XP Multiplier (2 hours) NewYears! : Use for x1k Tokens and x1 XP Multiplier (2 hours)

: Use for x1k Tokens and x1 XP Multiplier (2 hours) 19kthanks : Use for x250 Tokens and x1 XP Multiplier (1 hour)

: Use for x250 Tokens and x1 XP Multiplier (1 hour) 17kthanks: Use for x250 Tokens and x1 XP Multiplier (1 hour)

Expired One Punch Hero Codes

TRADING

HALFWAYTO10K

500kVisits!

BoostsFixed

shutdownagain

sorry4shutdown

ShutdownMB

CyborgAwakening

ShutdownFIXsorry

awakening

4kyayyayyay!

TokensTY1750

2O0OLikes

oopsShutdown!CodeThoYay

YAY7KTHANKS

2500Nice

3point5KYAY

BLAST

3000Woww!

75OOLikes

eleventhousand

SUPERHUMAN

650OLikes

RELEASE

Smallupd

1m!llion

6000Nice

9kyayyayyay!

Related: Anime Power Codes

How to Redeem One Punch Hero Codes

Redeeming codes in One Punch Hero is quick and easy:

Image by The Escapist

Launch One Punch Hero on Roblox. Click the Play button in the top left, under your stamina bar. Type in your codes in the Enter code below text box. Hit Redeem to get your rewards.

One Punch Hero Trello Link

One Punch Hero has various classes, weapons, and loot, not to mention all of the in-game maps where you’ll be battling it out. There are also different raids and side quests to keep track of. If all this sounds overwhelming, fear not! The game has an official Trello board that lays out all this info for you in neat categories!

Why Are My One Punch Hero Codes Not Working?

Should you type in a code and find it’s not working, there may be two reasons for that. First, you could’ve made a typo, which is fairly easy to check. See if you got the capitalization right, too, and if you really want to make sure, copy and paste the code rather than typing it in. But if the code is correct, it might’ve expired! In that case, tell us about it, and we’ll test it!

What Is One Punch Hero?

One Punch Hero is a fighting game, and when you read the title, you know precisely which anime was the inspiration for it! You’ll go around doing quests and fighting progressively stronger enemies while collecting valuables. There are plenty of reasons to continue playing since you can roll for a new Class whenever you collect enough Yen and Tokens.

If you’re looking for more anime games on Roblox, we’ve got a couple of suggestions: check out One Fruit codes or go for Anime Last Stand codes!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy