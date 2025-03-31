One Punch Hero Codes (March 2025) (X5 BOOSTS)

Updated: March 31, 2025
You can do incredible things when you push your body to the max, but you can achieve the impossible with One Punch Hero codes! Become stronger than your enemies, overpower them to wrap up quests, and train to ascend to a new class. And you can do it all without a single pushup, let alone a hundred!
With this experience, it’s all about attaining your pique power, and One Punch Hero codes will help you do just that. You’ll gain tons of Lucky Draws, Tokens, and Yen to push you forward in this anime-based fighter. And you can have even more anime-themed fun with our Anime Adventures Codes!
All One Punch Hero Codes List
Active One Punch Hero Codes
- HUGECODE24KLIKES: Use for x100k Yen, x3k Tokens, and x100 Lucky Draws (New)
- BoostsFixed: Use for x2 Lucky Draws
- 15klikesthanks: Use for Double XP (1 hour) and x750 Tokens
- 14kokok: Use for x350 Tokens and x3 Lucky Draws
- ayayaya13K: Use for x200 Tokens and x3 Lucky Draws
- 12Kuru: Use for x200 Tokens and x2 Drop Rate Multiplier (1 hour)
- tysm4tenK: Use for x500 Tokens and x0.5 XP Multiplier (1 hour)
- fav10kwow: Use for x0.5 XP Multiplier (30 minutes)
- Shutdownagainoops: Use for x250 Tokens
- 16klikesty: Use for x600 Tokens and x1 XP Multiplier (2 hours)
- NewYears!: Use for x1k Tokens and x1 XP Multiplier (2 hours)
- 19kthanks: Use for x250 Tokens and x1 XP Multiplier (1 hour)
- 17kthanks: Use for x250 Tokens and x1 XP Multiplier (1 hour)
Expired One Punch Hero Codes
- TRADING
- HALFWAYTO10K
- 500kVisits!
- BoostsFixed
- shutdownagain
- sorry4shutdown
- ShutdownMB
- CyborgAwakening
- ShutdownFIXsorry
- awakening
- 4kyayyayyay!
- TokensTY1750
- 2O0OLikes
- oopsShutdown!CodeThoYay
- YAY7KTHANKS
- 2500Nice
- 3point5KYAY
- BLAST
- 3000Woww!
- 75OOLikes
- eleventhousand
- SUPERHUMAN
- 650OLikes
- RELEASE
- Smallupd
- 1m!llion
- 6000Nice
- 9kyayyayyay!
How to Redeem One Punch Hero Codes
Redeeming codes in One Punch Hero is quick and easy:
- Launch One Punch Hero on Roblox.
- Click the Play button in the top left, under your stamina bar.
- Type in your codes in the Enter code below text box.
- Hit Redeem to get your rewards.
One Punch Hero Trello Link
One Punch Hero has various classes, weapons, and loot, not to mention all of the in-game maps where you’ll be battling it out. There are also different raids and side quests to keep track of. If all this sounds overwhelming, fear not! The game has an official Trello board that lays out all this info for you in neat categories!
Why Are My One Punch Hero Codes Not Working?
Should you type in a code and find it’s not working, there may be two reasons for that. First, you could’ve made a typo, which is fairly easy to check. See if you got the capitalization right, too, and if you really want to make sure, copy and paste the code rather than typing it in. But if the code is correct, it might’ve expired! In that case, tell us about it, and we’ll test it!
What Is One Punch Hero?
One Punch Hero is a fighting game, and when you read the title, you know precisely which anime was the inspiration for it! You’ll go around doing quests and fighting progressively stronger enemies while collecting valuables. There are plenty of reasons to continue playing since you can roll for a new Class whenever you collect enough Yen and Tokens.
