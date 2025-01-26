Anime Heroes RNG Codes [UPDATED] (January 2025)

Anime Heroes RNG on Roblox is an exciting game where players roll for powerful anime heroes and build their ultimate team to battle against fierce enemies. With a wide variety of heroes to collect, each with unique abilities, the game offers endless strategies and action-packed combat. Here are the latest Anime Heroes RNG codes to unlock special rewards and boost your team’s power.

All Anime Heroes RNG Codes

Working Anime Heroes RNG Codes

UseCodeDessi: Use to get x5 Super Rolls.

Expired Anime Heroes RNG Codes

RELEASE : Use to get x500 Coins and x250 Gems.

: Use to get x500 Coins and x250 Gems. MOREROLLS : Use to get x10 Super Rolls.

: Use to get x10 Super Rolls. SORRYFORSCALING: Use to get x500 Coins and x250 Gems.

How To Redeem Anime Heroes RNG Codes

Here is a detailed view of how to redeem Anime Heroes RNG Codes.

1. Open Anime Heroes RNG in Roblox

in Roblox 2. Click the Codes (1) button on the left of the screen

button on the left of the screen 3. Click on the Enter Code (2) text box and type in your code

text box and type in your code 4. Click the Redeem (3) button and enjoy!

Why Are My Anime Heroes RNG Codes Not Working?

If you’re not receiving the coins or Super Rolls, take a moment to check the code for any spelling errors. Typos can happen to anyone, but you can easily prevent them by copying and pasting the codes directly from our page. Another possibility for not getting your rewards could be that the Anime Heroes RNG codes have expired. Remember, these rewards won’t last indefinitely, so make sure to act fast!

How Do I Get More Codes?

Looking for more Anime Heroes RNG codes? The best way is to bookmark our page and keep an eye on our frequent updates. If you are still hungry for more, join the Anime Heroes RNG Discord and follow @AnimePalsStudio on X for official updates.

What is Anime Heroes RNG?

Anime Heroes RNG on Roblox lets players roll for powerful anime heroes and build a dream team for epic battles. With unique abilities and endless strategies, every match is packed with action. Collect and upgrade your heroes to dominate your foes!

