Video Games
STARSEED: Asnia Trigger Codes (March 2025)

Published: Mar 13, 2025 04:45 am

Updated: March 13, 2025

We added new codes!

We always knew that AI would one day threaten to destroy us, and that’s what happens in STARSEED: Asnia Trigger. Redshift had gone rogue, and only you could stop it alongside your team of cute but deadly warriors.

To eradicate the evil AI, you need a strong team. Claim freebies via STARSEED: Asnia Trigger codes and supply your teammates with all the necessary valuables to fight. If you’re looking for more anime gacha games, then grab the All Honkai Star Rail Codes first to get pulls quickly and enjoy playing yet another turn-based masterpiece.

All STARSEED: Asnia Trigger Codes List

Active STARSEED: Asnia Trigger Codes

  • GREATESTTEACHER: Use for x5 Proxyan Tickets
  • SS100DAYS: Use for an SSR Proxyan Select Ticket
  • MARCH3KANATA: Use for x5 Proxyan Tickets

Expired STARSEED: Asnia Trigger Codes

  • AREADOMINATE
  • GOODLUCK2U
  • SSSTARBIT
  • 2025SEED2 
  • SSXPICKUP
  • STARSEEDKSP 
  • HAPPYASNIA
  • 2025STAR
  • 2025TRIGGER
  • 2025SEED
  • SEFHIXFEB
  • RACHELFEB0225
  • SPECIALPROXYAN
  • SSXSTARBIT
  • NEINSTARSEED 
  • PICKUPX5
  • CLONESENTINEL
  • STARSEEDCAT
  • 2025ASNIA 
  • STARSEEDTICKETS
  • ELECTROZONE
  • ABRADORABLEXGIFT
  • STARSEEDXABRADORABLE
  • BACKBREAKER
  • ODELIAFACEOFF
  • HAPPY2025SSAT
  • STARBITFORYOU 
  • NICONINISTAR
  • STARSEED50DAYS
  • SELECTBOX4HX3

How to Redeem Codes in STARSEED: Asnia Trigger

You can redeem STARSEED: Asnia Trigger codes in the following way:

How to redeem Starseed: Asnia Trigger codes
Image by The Escapist
  1. Run STARSEED: Asnia Trigger on your device.
  2. Complete the tutorial.
  3. Press the menu button (three stripes) and open the Settings.
  4. Open the Account tab and copy the CS Code.
  5. Go to the Coupon Exchange page.
  6. Enter the CS Code.
  7. Type the coupon code into the appropriate text field.
  8. Click the Use Coupon button and receive goodies in the in-game mail.

The characters are engaging in this game, and you can learn more about them in the STARSEED: Asnia Trigger Wiki. Check out the tier list if you’re unsure who to pull for, and get to know the mechanics of this game because that always comes in handy.

Why Are My STARSEED: Asnia Trigger Not Working?

If you’re experiencing trouble redeeming STARSEED: Asnia Trigger codes, then quickly copy those same codes from this list and paste them into the game to try again. You’ve likely made a mistake while manually typing, but if that’s not the case, then you’re dealing with expired codes that need to be reported to us.

What Is STARSEED: Asnia Trigger?

STARSEED: Asnia Trigger is an RPG title with a turn-based combat system. Like most anime-themed games, this one also features a gacha system, which means you’ll get to summon cute girls. Set up your team and keep upgrading them for each mission and enemy that awaits you.

You should delve into our Wuthering Waves Codes and Tribe Nine Codes lists to get your hands full of more virtual goodies and beautiful women.

