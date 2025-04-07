Eastern Reign Codes (April 2025) Get Cash to Equip Yourself for Victory

Updated: April 7, 2025 We found new codes!

Since you’re already in the trenches, grab these Eastern Reign codes to make survival in the battleground a bit easier. But don’t think you won’t need to move fast, even with extra rewards—the experience is nothing if not relentless! You’ll get immersed in the battle before you know it.

Eastern Reign codes will give you some Cash and access to a vehicle, which just might tip the scales in your favor. Still, tactics is the name of the game here, so don’t get too relaxed! Your team relies on you—no pressure. By the way, if you like team tactics, you’ll probably love to see the latest Counter Blox Codes!

All Eastern Reign Codes List

Active Eastern Reign Codes

NVG : Use for x100 Cash

: Use for x100 Cash CARS!: Use for x125 Cash

Expired Eastern Reign Codes

COMTACS!

LIKES330

LIKES270

How to Redeem Eastern Reign Codes

Here’s a quick walkthrough on how to redeem Eastern Reign codes:

Launch Eastern Reign on Roblox. Click the arrow next to the Deploy menu. Go to Codes. Enter your code in the Type code here text box. Hit Redeem to claim your reward.

How to Get More Eastern Reign Codes

Whenever you want to check if Eastern Reign has new codes, return to this article! We keep our lists updated regularly, so once new codes drop, you’ll find them here. After all, staying alive in the trenches is hard work, and you don’t want to work even harder for codes… Right?

Okay, if you do, indeed, wish to work harder, you can search for codes yourself! The least we can do is give you the necessary resources for that job:

Why Are My Eastern Reign Codes Not Working?

If you can’t redeem prizes from your Eastern Reign codes, first check your spelling. One wrong character and the code won’t work—ditto for capitalization. But if you simply copied the code from here into the game and know for sure you got it right, then the code might’ve expired! Let us know about it in the comments, and we’ll update our lists after testing the code in question.

What Is Eastern Reign?

Eastern Reign puts you in one of two warring alliances in a highly realistic setting (well, apart from your robloxy hands holding a robloxy weapon). There, you and your team will use precise tactics to overpower the opponents and capture their control points—all the while defending your own CPs. To do this, you’ll need the best weapons and gear you can get, and those are purchasable with Cash, which you’ll get with every kill, as well as by using codes.

