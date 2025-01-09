Wacky Squad Codes (January 2025)

Updated: January 9, 2025 Added new codes!

Once again, it’s time to save the gates of your kingdom from the hordes of wrongdoers. The charm of Wacky Squad is that you can do it by teaming up with a plethora of totally-not-copyrighted characters such as Snow-White-With-Sunglasses and Deadpool-Has-Sure-Let-Himself-Go.

To get Harley Quinn from Wish dot com, you’re going to need a bunch of summon scrolls. I kept rolling an uncanny bird guy ripped off from some media I’m not familiar with, and that wouldn’t cut it. With the help of Wacky Squad codes, you can get plenty of summons and aim for high-quality content. If you want more rewards in a similar game, check out our list of Raid Rush codes.

All Wacky Squad Codes List

Working Wacky Squad Codes

toptop : Use for x100 Gems and x10k Gold

: Use for x100 Gems and x10k Gold WACKY202 : Use for x50 Advancement Stones and x10k Gold

: Use for x50 Advancement Stones and x10k Gold HERO777 : Use for x10k Gold and x5 Normal Summon Scrolls

: Use for x10k Gold and x5 Normal Summon Scrolls HERO888 : Use for x10k Gold and x5 Normal Summon Scrolls

: Use for x10k Gold and x5 Normal Summon Scrolls LUCKY777 : Use for x10k Gold and x3 Advanced Summon Scrolls

: Use for x10k Gold and x3 Advanced Summon Scrolls WS777 : Use for x50 Advancement Stones and x10k Gold

: Use for x50 Advancement Stones and x10k Gold WACKY777 : Use for x50 Advancement Stones and x10k Gold

: Use for x50 Advancement Stones and x10k Gold WACKY888 : Use for x50 Advancement Stones and x10k Gold

: Use for x50 Advancement Stones and x10k Gold WACKYWWW : Use for x100 Advancement Stones and x5 Advanced Summon Scrolls

: Use for x100 Advancement Stones and x5 Advanced Summon Scrolls FBLIKEE : Use for x50 Advancement Stones and x10k Gold

: Use for x50 Advancement Stones and x10k Gold DCGOGO : Use for x50 Advancement Stones and x10k Gold

: Use for x50 Advancement Stones and x10k Gold FBGGOUP: Use for x50 Advancement Stones and x10k Gold

Expired Wacky Squad Codes

There are currently no expired Wacky Squad codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Wacky Squad

Follow the steps below to redeem codes for Wacky Squad (available on Google Play and the App Store):

Image by The Escapist

Launch Wacky Squad on your device. Complete the tutorial if you’re playing for the first time. Tap on your character avatar in the upper-left corner of the screen. Press the Settings button in the bottom-right corner. Insert a valid code into the Please enter Gift Code text box. Tap Receive to claim your rewards.

How to Get More Wacky Squad Codes

The fastest way to get new Wacky Squad codes is by bookmarking this list to save it for later. That way, you can revisit it whenever you’re in the mood for more freebies. Alternatively, you can also do your research by diving into the following game’s official socials:

Why Are My Wacky Squad Codes Not Working?

Wacky Squad codes tend to get long, making them particularly prone to typos. Try copying and pasting them into the game to squash spelling errors before they even happen.

Codes expiring is another possibility. The rule of thumb is to redeem them as soon as you can. If you stumble upon an outdated reward listed as working, your report is crucial. We’ll do our best to remove the problematic code, so your help is greatly appreciated.

What Is Wacky Squad?

Wacky Squad is a mobile strategy game where you aim to summon various characters and utilize their unique abilities. The multiverse is under attack from the forces of evil, so you’ll need to use your wits and tactics to stop them. Bolster the city’s defenses by obtaining and upgrading better units. Complete a vast collection of heroes inspired by fairytales, mythology, and some of the most popular franchises of today.

