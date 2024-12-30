Raid Rush Codes (December 2024)

Updated: December 30, 2024 Checked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

The hordes of brutes with guns and baseball bats are out to get you. Raid Rush is a tower defense game that lets you protect yourself with a brew of weapons, luck, and wits. You can bomb them into oblivion or do what any government does and slow them down by building terrible roads.

You’re going to need a ton of gems, whichever path you choose. Thankfully, you can use Raid Rush codes to claim them for free. Keep in mind that they come in limited numbers, so try to redeem them as fast as possible before other players nab them all. And, if you want to get more rewards in a different tower defense game, check out Bloons Card Storm Codes.

All Raid Rush Codes List

Working Raid Rush Codes

There are currently no working Raid Rush codes.

Expired Raid Rush Codes

MAXIMILE

DRKNR6IF

FUNPG79L

DFN2K

BIRTHDAY

WVDGFUUG

NEWGAME

GEMDAY

HAPPYGEM

GEMSDAY

DEFENDER

DFTB8KGT

Related: Brawlhalla Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Raid Rush

Follow the steps below to learn how to redeem codes for Raid Rush (available on App Store and Google Play):

Image by The Escapist

Run Raid Rush on your device. Tap the three-line button in the top-left corner of the screen. Select the Redeem button in the drop-down menu. Enter a code into the Redeem Code text box. Press Redeem to get your rewards.

How to Get More Raid Rush Codes?

Since the game has many related social media accounts you need to keep an eye on, the easiest way to get new rewards is by bookmarking this page. We’ll scour the net for the Raid Rush redeem codes and add them to the list above. However, you can go on a hunt yourself, as well. If that’s what you prefer, explore the following sources:

Why Are My Raid Rush Codes Not Working?

Paying attention to the error message will help you identify what went wrong with your Raid Rush code:

The Gift code max usage reached error means that a code was released in a limited quantity. You’ll have to be fast to grab these codes because they’re active for only a short period.

error means that a code was released in a limited quantity. You’ll have to be fast to grab these codes because they’re active for only a short period. The Expired code message indicates that the developer decided to take the reward down.

message indicates that the developer decided to take the reward down. The Not valid code pop-up means that you should double-check if your spelling is correct.

What Is Raid Rush?

Raid Rush is a mobile tower defense game that mixes the elements of strategy with sheer luck. Complete the chapters by protecting your base in the series of different biomes and scenarios. Assemble an army by picking one of the three offered weapons, upgrades, and expansions. Utilize the unique powers of each unit to gain advantage against the enemy hordes.

To claim more exciting free rewards, take a look at our Party Animals Codes and Pikmin Bloom Codes articles.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy