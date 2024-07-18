Roblox Twenty One promo image
Image via Worst. experience
Codes

Twenty One Codes (July 2024)—Roblox

|

Published: Jul 18, 2024 08:17 am

Updated July 18, 2024

We added new codes!

You wake up tied to a chair, and the person sitting opposite you is your enemy. You both play a deadly card game, hoping to get to the score of 21 to avoid your demise. Customize your card pack with the help of Twenty One codes, and good luck surviving!

All Twenty One Codes List

Active Twenty One Codes

  • THANKSFOR12MVISITS: Use for 15k Cash and a Retro Strike Pack (New)
  • TWENTY_ONE_1999: Use for 5.5k Cash (New)

Expired Twenty One Codes

  • There are currently no expired Twenty One codes.

How to Redeem Codes for Twenty One

While pondering over your strategy, take a moment to read our tutorial below to learn how to redeem Twenty One codes:

How to redeem codes in Twenty One.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Run Twenty One in Roblox.
  2. Press the tag button on the right side of your screen.
  3. Enter a code into the text field.
  4. Click Submit to claim your prizes.

