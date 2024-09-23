Party Animals Codes (September 2024)

Updated September 23, 2024 We added codes!

Modern video games tend to take themselves too seriously. With a focus on life-like graphics and cinematic cutscenes, game developers have seemingly forgotten what made games popular in the first place—fun. Party Animals goes back to its gaming roots with old-school beat-em-up gameplay, zany music, and goofy animals!

What makes the game so fun is its wide selection of unique and hilarious skins. By redeeming Party Animals codes, you can get your hands on awesome skins and outfits to make your furry character stand out from the crowd. Give your cat an eyepatch, or make your dog slip into a hazmat suit—because why not? If you’re craving rewards in similar action-packed games, visit our Sneak Out Codes guide and stock up on awesome goodies right away!

All Party Animals Codes List

Active Party Animals Codes

joshandkato : Use for a Kato Costume

: Use for a Kato Costume beardbox : Use for a Kiko Costume

: Use for a Kiko Costume LIRIK : Use for 3 Cats

: Use for 3 Cats S7: Use for a Fluffy Smii7y Skin

Expired Party Animals Codes

HAPPYHAPPYNEMO2024

LUCKINCOFFEE

How to Redeem Codes in Party Animals

If you’re new to the game, let us show you how to redeem Party Animals codes in just a few steps:

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Run Party Animals on PC or console. Click the Menu button (1) in the bottom-left corner. Click the Redeem button (2) to open the redemption box. Enter a code into the Type Your Code text field (3). Hit Redeem (4) to obtain goodies.

Party Animals Wiki Link

Despite its goofy premise, Party Animals offers more depth than meets the eye. To get a hang of the game’s mechanics and level up quickly, visit the Party Animals Wiki page and learn everything you need to know about the game.

Why Are My Party Animals Codes Not Working?

If you’ve run into the code already used or invalid error message when redeeming Party Animals codes, don’t give up hope. Make sure that your code is clean and without any spelling or casing errors beforehand. Also, try not to rush when typing in codes, or else you’ll keep making the same mistakes over again.

If you’re playing on PC, simply copy the code from the list above and paste it straight into the game. Finally, since Party Animals codes are scarce, make sure that you haven’t already redeemed the code or check to see if you’ve already unlocked the rewards that the code yields.

What is Party Animals?

Party Animals is a physics-based brawl game with cute animal characters based on games such as Gang Beasts and Fall Guys. Players fight on various maps, using weapons and environmental hazards to knock opponents off the map and score points. Besides standard deathmatch and team deathmatch, you can play up to nine mini-games, including football, soccer, hockey, and other unique games.

