Project: Blue Lock Codes (April 2025) Tons of Spins for New Skins

The best players are made on the field, but champions use Project: Blue Lock codes before they step out of the dressing room to look cool while winning! After all, modern soccer is a game of style, flair, and whacky haircuts that attract followers on social media.

Whether you’re a fan of the Blue Lock series or simply looking for a decent soccer experience, this game will scratch your itch. You can get all the cosmetics you want, but if you have nothing to show for them, you’ll soon end up forgotten in the anbals of soccer history. Still, it wouldn’t hurt you to use Project: Blue Lock codes to spice things up with cool visuals and be the coolest player on the field. Don’t forget to visit our LOCKED Codes guide to enjoy a similar Roblox experience with additional rewards!1

All Project Blue Lock Codes List

Working Project Blue Lock Codes

500KVISITS —Redeem for 5 Spins (New)

—Redeem for 5 Spins ITOSHISAE —Redeem for 5 Spins (New)

—Redeem for 5 Spins 400KVISITS —Redeem for 5 Spins (New)

—Redeem for 5 Spins 2500MEMBERS—Redeem for 5 Spins (New)

Expired Project Blue Lock Codes

200KVISITS

RINUPDATE

1500MEMBERS

How to Redeem Project Blue Lock Codes

Follow along to learn the process of redeeming Project: Blue Lock codes in just a few steps:

Launch Project: Blue Lock in Roblox. Press the Code button (1) at the bottom of the screen. Type in your code into the Enter your code here field (2). Press the Redeem button (3) and enjoy your rewards.

How to Get More Project Blue Lock Codes

The Sub Studios Roblox group and the Project Blue Lock Discord server are the main socials you should join in order to find new codes, keep up with updates and take part in special giveaways. If you’re only interested in codes, you can skip the socials and bookmark this article, and we’ll handle the rest. Every time you come back, you’ll find all the latest codes waiting for you to redeem them.

Why Are My Project Blue Lock Codes Not Working?

When redeeming Project: Blue Lock codes, pay attention to your spelling, and make sure not to make any typos along the way. Any mistyped symbol, number or letter can make your code invalid. More importantly, visit our active and expired codes lists to see whether your code is still functional, or else you won’t be able to redeem it. The quickest way to redeem codes is to copy one from our active list and paste it directly into the game. If issues persist, don’t hesitate to reach out!

What Is Project Blue Lock?

Project: Blue Lock is a Roblox soccer game based on the Blue Lock anime and manga series. Adorning the boots of a soccer player, you take the pitch in one of five positions on the field, trying to score more goals to win the match. Once your awakening meter fills up, you can perform a special shot to increase your chances of scoring a goal, along with performing tackles and sprinting to gain an upper hand.

