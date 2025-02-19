Azure Latch Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 19, 2025 We looked for new codes.

Recommended Videos

The Blue Lock franchise has served as an inspiration for numerous Roblox games, and tons of game developers have tried to replicate the look and feel of the matches depicted in the series. Azure Latch doesn’t reinvent the wheel in that regard but meticulously polishes the pre-established formula.

Tactical prowess and good positioning are essential qualities of any good soccer player, but without any skills under your belt, you won’t be of much help to your team. Since the game is strictly against pay-to-win models and you can’t buy your way to the top, you’ll need to put in the work on the pitch, score goals, and tip the scale in your team’s favor. Without any Azure Latch codes on the horizon, you’ll have to carve your path to stardom the hard way. In the meantime, hop on over to our Blue Lock Rivals Codes guide and claim useful rewards in a similar high-intensity footballing experience.

All Azure Latch Codes List

Active Azure Latch Codes

There are currently no active Azure Latch codes.

Expired Azure Latch Codes

There are currently no expired Azure Latch codes.

Related: LockOver Codes

How to Redeem Azure Latch Codes

Screenshot by The Escapist

Unlike some other Blue Lock-inspired Roblox titles, Azure Latch doesn’t offer a way to redeem codes in the game. We’re not sure whether the developers are withholding codes from players or they’re simply planning to introduce them later on without compromising game balance. As soon as the developers add codes to the game, we’ll let you know right away, so bookmark this article to stay up-to-date.

How to Get More Azure Latch Codes

To look for extra Azure Latch codes, make sure to join the Twi Discord server and become a member of the Twi game Roblox group. If you can’t be bothered to search through messages and want to get instant access to new codes, this article is the place to find them. We’ll do our best to maintain expired and active code lists up-to-date 24/7.

Why Are My Azure Latch Codes Not Working?

No Azure Latch codes will work in-game because there isn’t a code redemption system. Therefore, there aren’t many tips we can give you that will help you in that regard. Once the game receives the codes, following the basic guidelines, such as paying attention to typos, casing, and whether your code is still active, will let you redeem them with the least amount of effort.

What Is Azure Latch?

Azure Latch is a Roblox adaptation of the Blue Lock manga and anime series revolving around players training to play for the Japanese national team following the Blue Lock training regimen. You can choose between one of four positions on the team and join the game alongside three other teammates. You earn cash by scoring goals, assisting, stealing balls, and performing ankle breaks. Use it to roll for more powerful styles and buy cool MVP animations in between matches.

Enjoy more adrenaline-pumping soccer by visiting our LOCKED Codes and Egolock Codes and collecting tons of freebies in just a few steps.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy