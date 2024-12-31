LockOver Codes (December 2024) [RELEASE]

Updated: December 31, 2024 We added a new code!

After watching Manchester United flopping pathetically, I decided to go back to soccer anime, where your team always makes an epic comeback. While Blue Lock will never dethrone Captain Tsubasa, I have to admit that it inspired many fun Roblox games. The latest one I got addicted to is LockOver.

To get more spins and unlock better playstyles, you can always redeem the LockOver codes. Remember, anime soccer is not only about the power of friendship—you’ll need some cool powers to claw your way onto the top. After you claim all the rewards, why not check out the Blue Lock Rivals Codes for more freebies in a similar game?

All LockOver Codes List

Working LockOver Codes

RELEASE: Use for rewards (New)

Expired LockOver Codes

There are currently no expired LockOver codes.

How to Redeem Codes in LockOver

Follow the steps below to redeem the LockOver codes:

Launch LockOver on Roblox. Score 10 goals to unlock the code redemption system. Click the Store button in the main menu. Enter a code into the text box on the left side of the Store menu. Press Redeem to get your rewards.

How to Get More LockOver Codes?

Since the game’s socials are down at the time of writing, the best way to get the latest LockOver codes is to bookmark this page. We’ll list all rewards here, so you don’t have to hunt for them around the web. Aside from that, you can also keep an eye on the Trillion Game Roblox group.

Why Are My LockOver Codes Not Working?

If you’re having an issue with a LockOver code, your first step should be checking if you mistyped something. Your code won’t work unless it looks the same on our list, so be careful while entering it into the text box. Another important thing to note is that Roblox codes can expire at any moment. We will move the offender to the proper section if you let us know in the comments.

What Is LockOver?

LockOver is a Roblox soccer game drawing inspiration from the popular anime Blue Lock. Obtaining special Weapons and Playstyles will add a certain flare to the experience, but you’ll still need to hone your skills to succeed. After you’re ready, you can join the fast-paced matches in the 4v4 and 3v3 modes. Unleash your ego and lead the team towards victory!

