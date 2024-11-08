Forgot password
Egolock Codes (November 2024)

Danilo Grbovic
Published: Nov 8, 2024 08:19 am

As you know, soccer is a team game. Now that we all agree on that, throw that idea out the window and showcase your main character syndrome to the world. If you want to consume all of the enemy team and display your brilliance to the world, you need Egolock codes.

Egolock codes will give you Spins and other goodies in order to create your perfect egoista. Boost your stats and devour the other strikers. For more Blue Lock inspired Roblox games, be sure to check out our list of LOCKED Codes.

All Egolock Codes List

Active Egolock Codes 

  • UPDATESOON—Redeem for 50 Spins (New)

Expired Egolock Codes

  • BALANCES
  • BUGFIXES
  • RELEASE!
  • CRISPENTHEGOAT

How to Redeem Codes in Egolock

Follow our guide and learn how to redeem Egolock codes:

How to redeem Egolock codes
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Egolock in Roblox.
  2. Press the M key on your keyboard to open the menu and select the TK button.
  3. Type a code into the textbox.
  4. Hit Redeem to receive your goodies.

Here is how to properly defend in Egolock. Ok, perfect, all of the annoying strikers have left. Now that it’s just all of the good players reading, if you want to know everything there is to know about the game, as well as learn the best possible counterplay against the enemy team, make sure to visit the Egolock Trello Board.

What is Egolock?

Based on the hit manga and anime series Blue Lock, this Roblox experience perfectly emulates the aura strikers have in the anime. Lead your team to victory, and more importantly gloat as you prove to everyone that you are the greatest striker, and the true egoista.

