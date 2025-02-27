Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 27, 2025 Added a new code!

Idle RPGs have skyrocketed in popularity among mobile gamers due to their accessibility, rich content, and numerous incentives that keep players glued to their phones for hours. Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus follows the well-beaten path, featuring a vibrant open world, an exciting storyline, but most importantly – gacha elements!

Although in-game progression is rather quick, I was eager to upgrade my character as quickly as possible, gain helpful power-ups and head for the big leagues right off the bat. With Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus codes, you too can grab tons of in-game currency and collect useful upgrades, helping you progress further no matter how far you’ve already come. If you’re a fan of gacha idle experiences on mobile, visit our Midgard Heroes Ragnarok Idle Codes guide to stock up on nifty freebies.

All Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus Codes List

Working Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus Codes

THORSWRD : Use for 30 Angel Tears (New)

: Use for 30 Angel Tears VALKIDLE : Use for 3 New Year Red Envelopes

: Use for 3 New Year Red Envelopes LOKIITEM : Use for 5 AFK Skill EXP boosts (4 hours), and 5 AFK Zeny Reward Boosts (4 hours)

: Use for 5 AFK Skill EXP boosts (4 hours), and 5 AFK Zeny Reward Boosts (4 hours) FREYAEXP : Use for 20 Knots of Ribbon

: Use for 20 Knots of Ribbon ODINBLES : Use for 500 GP

: Use for 500 GP MIDG2025 : Use for 5 AFK Skill EXP boosts (4 hours), and 5 AFK Buddy EXP Boosts (4 hours)

: Use for 5 AFK Skill EXP boosts (4 hours), and 5 AFK Buddy EXP Boosts (4 hours) FBPRIZESGL : Use for 10 MVP Card Fragments, 2 AFK Buddy EXP Boosts (12 hours), 2 AFK Zeny Reward Boosts (12 hours), 2 AFK Main Character EXP Boosts (12 hours), 10 Stardust Keys, 10 Moon Keys, 5 Old Card Albums, and 100k Pet EXP

: Use for 10 MVP Card Fragments, 2 AFK Buddy EXP Boosts (12 hours), 2 AFK Zeny Reward Boosts (12 hours), 2 AFK Main Character EXP Boosts (12 hours), 10 Stardust Keys, 10 Moon Keys, 5 Old Card Albums, and 100k Pet EXP ROIAXGOC2025 : Use for 50 GP, 10k Skill EXP, and 10k Buddy EXP

: Use for 50 GP, 10k Skill EXP, and 10k Buddy EXP ROIAPLPNEO : Use for 0 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny

: Use for 0 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny RAGNIDLE : Use for 20 MVP Card Pieces

: Use for 20 MVP Card Pieces ROIAPLYDRA : Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny

: Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny ROIAPLYSME : Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny

: Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny ROIAPLARNT : Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny

: Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny ROIAXLD2025 : Use for 10 MVP Card Fragments, 50 GP, and a Purple Pet Egg

: Use for 10 MVP Card Fragments, 50 GP, and a Purple Pet Egg ROIAPLDAPD : Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny

: Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny ROIAPLUSGL25 : Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny

: Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny ROIAPLKRRO : Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny

: Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny ROIAPLJBLG : Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny

: Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny ROIAPLRNYG : Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny

: Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny ROIAPLOMGN : Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny

: Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny ROIAPLKBMB : Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny

: Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny ROIAPLCHBY : Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny

: Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny ROIAPLVLRE : Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny

: Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny ROIAPLNABZ : Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny

: Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny ROIAPLVMGG : Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny

: Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny ROIAPLBWKN : Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny

: Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny ROIAPLAGBY : Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny

: Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny ROIAPLRZPK : Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny

: Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny ROIAPLGAST : Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny

: Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny ROIAPLKEIK : Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny

: Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny ROIAPLFNDK : Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny

: Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny ROIAPLJSHY : Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny

: Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny ROIAPLMMCL: Use for 10 Knots of Ribbon, 10 Angel Tears and 500k Zeny

Expired Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus Codes

There are currently no expired Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus codes.

How to Redeem Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus Codes

Follow along as we break down the entire process of redeeming Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus codes:

Launch Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus on your device. Complete the tutorial. Tap the avatar icon (1) in the top-left corner. Tap the Code button (2) in the bottom-left corner of the Player Info menu. Type in a code into the text box (3). Tap the Redeem button (4) and enjoy your rewards.

How to Get More Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus Codes

There are a plethora of Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus social channels you can hop into to keep up with active events, take part in giveaways, and stay on top of new codes. These are the five main socials you should join:

Keep in mind that codes are often buried amongst thousands of player messages, and it’s going to take you a while before you manage to find them. We make sure to keep our code lists fresh and up-to-date day and night, so make sure to bookmark this article and check back daily. All the latest codes will be waiting for you at the top of our active list.

Why Are My Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus Codes Not Working?

There are several factors that can cause your codes to not work in Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus. First, ensure that you enter all codes in uppercase letters, as they are case-sensitive. Additionally, check for any spelling errors, typos, or hidden spaces in the code, as these can make it invalid. The simplest and quickest way to redeem codes is to copy a code from our list of active codes and paste it directly into the game before clicking the Redeem button.

What Is Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus?

Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus is a mobile gacha idle RPG set in a fantasy world where you create your custom character, battle enemies, and level up to unlock new abilities. Every time you slay an enemy, you earn coins, rank upgrades, and stat boosts. Once you feel strong enough, you can challenge bosses and earn more valuable rewards, which also helps you complete quests and challenges and rank up on the global leaderboard.

