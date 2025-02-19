Ragnarok M: Classic Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 19, 2025 We added new codes!

We live in the era of nostalgia bait. Everyone is racing to create the shiniest remake of a prequel of an homage. The Ragnarok franchise wasn’t immune to the mobile spin-off craze. If you’re firmly in the “I need more Midgard on the App Store” camp, here’s another one for the list—Ragnarok M: Classic.

While more forgiving to the F2P players than the other Ragnarok mobile attempts, the game still has all the common pitfalls you might expect. The good news is that you can effectively avoid them by using Ragnarok M: Classic codes. They are here to help you claim chests, Zeny, and other valuables in a few easy clicks. For more free rewards, make sure to check out The Ragnarok Codes, too!

All Ragnarok M: Classic Codes List

Working Ragnarok M: Classic Codes

UPC3DAA7 : Use for 2000k Zeny (New)

: Use for 2000k Zeny ROMCOBT0214 : Use for 150 Nolan Cards, 5 Mora Gold Coins, 10 Food Vouchers, and 20 Oridecons (New)

: Use for 150 Nolan Cards, 5 Mora Gold Coins, 10 Food Vouchers, and 20 Oridecons ROMC8MCELB : Use for 1 Gram Crystal, 1 Elite Adventurer’s Chest, 3 Veteran Adventurer’s Chests, and 5 Novice Adventurer’s Chests

: Use for 1 Gram Crystal, 1 Elite Adventurer’s Chest, 3 Veteran Adventurer’s Chests, and 5 Novice Adventurer’s Chests ROMCJOYFUL : Use for 700k Zeny, 4 Gold Medals, 1 Master Adventurer’s Chest, 5 Mora Gold Coins, and 5 Oracle Crystals

: Use for 700k Zeny, 4 Gold Medals, 1 Master Adventurer’s Chest, 5 Mora Gold Coins, and 5 Oracle Crystals ROMCFREE : Use for 1 Enhancement Crystallization, 100 Eden Coins, 2 Food Vouchers, 200 Adventure Riceballs, and 2 Praying Card Packs

: Use for 1 Enhancement Crystallization, 100 Eden Coins, 2 Food Vouchers, 200 Adventure Riceballs, and 2 Praying Card Packs KAFRAGIFT: Use for 15 Kafra EXP Cards

Expired Ragnarok M: Classic Codes

ROMLOVE9A

ROM888UU

ROM888CP

ROM555KL

ROM555AY

JH746K0ZSZ

3K9PG60DE1

UA2HX03GRY

CHRISTMAS2024

YEARGIFT2025

8UGJ4HGKR9

S2JB16H1MK

XK5EVKAGYF

ZWHN66GT31

27TC48UQIG

How to Redeem Codes in Ragnarok M: Classic

To use your Ragnarok M: Classic redeem codes, follow the steps below:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Ragnarok M: Classic on your device. Tap the More button in the top-right corner of the screen. Press the Settings button in the drop-down menu. Select the Game Settings option. Scroll down until you reach the Redeem for Rewards section. Enter a code into the text box. Tap the Exchange button. Pick up the rewards in your in-game mail.

How to Get More Ragnarok M: Classic Codes?

The Ragnarok M: Classic codes can be yours in a few simple steps. All you need to do is bookmark this page and revisit it from time to time to see what’s new. This method is much easier and less time-consuming than digging through social media, as the latest codes will be readily available here. If you prefer to take the social media route, you should check out the following sources:

Why Are My Ragnarok M: Classic Codes Not Working?

If a Ragnarok M: Classic code isn’t working as intended, your first step should be double-checking if the spelling is correct. When the codes are a long string of random characters, it’s best to paste them into the game to avoid potential typos. It’s also possible for these rewards to expire, so make sure to claim them as soon as possible.

What Is Ragnarok M: Classic?

Ragnarok M: Classic is a mobile MMORPG title set in the vibrant world of Midgard. Pick your favorite of the six classes and start an exciting journey brimming with battles and treasure. The game features an idle battle system that will let your heroes grind in the background even when offline. Craft cards, enhance your character, and collect as much Zeny as possible.

