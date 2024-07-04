Ragnarok Rebirth Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 4, 2024 Checked for the latest codes!

For Ragnarok Online fans, this will be a complete rebirth! Explore and grind as much as possible, and if you want to progress more quickly than others, you’ll need Yggdrasil and Zeny Leaves. To get a bunch of those right away, use the freshest Ragnarok Rebirth codes while they’re active!

All Ragnarok: Rebirth Codes List

Ragnarok: Rebirth Codes (Working)

ROR555 : Use for Zeny and Unique Items

: Use for Zeny and Unique Items ROR2024 : Use for Zeny and Unique Items

: Use for Zeny and Unique Items FB10KFAN : Use for Zeny and Unique Items

: Use for Zeny and Unique Items FB30KBBB : Use for Zeny and Unique Items

: Use for Zeny and Unique Items ROR888 : Use for Zeny and Unique Items

: Use for Zeny and Unique Items ROR999 : Use for Zeny and Unique Items

: Use for Zeny and Unique Items DCRORFAN: Use Zeny and Unique Items

Ragnarok: Rebirth Codes (Expired)

There are no expired Ragnarok: Rebirth codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Ragnarok: Rebirth

Redeeming Ragnarok: Rebirth codes is easy with our detailed guide below, but only after you unlock level 20:

Visit the Ragnarok: Rebirth web page for redeeming codes. Click the Ragnarok: Rebirth icon under Select Game (Image 1). Log in and fill out all the relevant boxes: the game name, server name, character name, code, and captcha (Images 2 and 3). Hit the Redeem button. Launch Ragnarok: Rebirth on your device. Open the mailbox and enjoy your rewards.

