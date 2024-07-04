Ragnarok Rebirth Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 4, 2024
For Ragnarok Online fans, this will be a complete rebirth! Explore and grind as much as possible, and if you want to progress more quickly than others, you’ll need Yggdrasil and Zeny Leaves. To get a bunch of those right away, use the freshest Ragnarok Rebirth codes while they’re active!
All Ragnarok: Rebirth Codes List
Ragnarok: Rebirth Codes (Working)
- ROR555: Use for Zeny and Unique Items
- ROR2024: Use for Zeny and Unique Items
- FB10KFAN: Use for Zeny and Unique Items
- FB30KBBB: Use for Zeny and Unique Items
- ROR888: Use for Zeny and Unique Items
- ROR999: Use for Zeny and Unique Items
- DCRORFAN: Use Zeny and Unique Items
Ragnarok: Rebirth Codes (Expired)
- There are no expired Ragnarok: Rebirth codes at the moment.
How to Redeem Codes in Ragnarok: Rebirth
Redeeming Ragnarok: Rebirth codes is easy with our detailed guide below, but only after you unlock level 20:
- Visit the Ragnarok: Rebirth web page for redeeming codes.
- Click the Ragnarok: Rebirth icon under Select Game (Image 1).
- Log in and fill out all the relevant boxes: the game name, server name, character name, code, and captcha (Images 2 and 3).
- Hit the Redeem button.
- Launch Ragnarok: Rebirth on your device.
- Open the mailbox and enjoy your rewards.
