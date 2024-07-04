Ragnarok: Rebirth Promo Image
Image via Gravity Game Vision
Ragnarok Rebirth Codes (July 2024)

Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
|
Published: Jul 4, 2024 09:06 am

Updated: July 4, 2024

Checked for the latest codes!

For Ragnarok Online fans, this will be a complete rebirth! Explore and grind as much as possible, and if you want to progress more quickly than others, you’ll need Yggdrasil and Zeny Leaves. To get a bunch of those right away, use the freshest Ragnarok Rebirth codes while they’re active!

All Ragnarok: Rebirth Codes List

Ragnarok: Rebirth Codes (Working)

  • ROR555: Use for Zeny and Unique Items
  • ROR2024: Use for Zeny and Unique Items
  • FB10KFAN: Use for Zeny and Unique Items
  • FB30KBBB: Use for Zeny and Unique Items
  • ROR888: Use for Zeny and Unique Items
  • ROR999: Use for Zeny and Unique Items
  • DCRORFAN: Use Zeny and Unique Items

Ragnarok: Rebirth Codes (Expired)

  • There are no expired Ragnarok: Rebirth codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Ragnarok: Rebirth

Redeeming Ragnarok: Rebirth codes is easy with our detailed guide below, but only after you unlock level 20:

  • How to redeem codes in Ragnarok Rebirth, step 1
    Image by The Escapist
  • How to redeem codes in Ragnarok Rebirth, step 2
    Image by The Escapist
  • How to redeem codes in Ragnarok Rebirth, step 3
    Image by The Escapist
  1. Visit the Ragnarok: Rebirth web page for redeeming codes.
  2. Click the Ragnarok: Rebirth icon under Select Game (Image 1).
  3. Log in and fill out all the relevant boxes: the game name, server name, character name, code, and captcha (Images 2 and 3).
  4. Hit the Redeem button.
  5. Launch Ragnarok: Rebirth on your device.
  6. Open the mailbox and enjoy your rewards.

