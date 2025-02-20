Forgot password
Anime Waves X Codes (February 2025) [Slayer]

Published: Feb 20, 2025 04:04 am

Updated February 20, 2025

We added new codes!

If you’re looking for another clicker experience but anime-themed, then you’ll like Anime Waves X. Personally, I don’t see the appeal with these types of games, but if you’re someone who enjoys mostly clicking your mouse button, then you’ll enjoy this game.

It takes time to damage enemies, which can be annoying if you don’t have the auto-click button on, but don’t worry because you have Anime Waves X codes. You can obtain free damage potions and other boosts to quicken your gameplay. We have an entire list of Anime Combats Simulator Codes for you to check out.

All Anime Waves X Codes List

Active Anime Waves X Codes

  • Update1: Use for a Damage Potion, Energy Potion, Gems Potion, and Luck Potion
  • Release: Use for a Damage Potion, Energy Potion, Gems Potion, and Luck Potion
  • 3500actives: Use for a Damage Potion, Energy Potion, Gems Potion, and Luck Potion
  • 4klikes: Use for a Damage Potion and Gems Potion
  • 2500likes: Use for a Damage Potion
  • SrryShutdowns: Use for a Luck Potion and Gems Potion
  • UpdateSoon: Use for x2 Damage Potions
  • 1500Likes: Use for x2 Energy Potions
  • 1kLikes: Use for a Luck Potion
  • 500Likes: Use for a Damage Potion
  • 50Likes: Use for a Gems Potion
  • SorryShutdowns: Use for a Energy Potion
  • BugsFix: Use for a Luck Potion

Expired Anime Waves X Codes

  • There are currently no expired Anime Waves X codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Waves X

You can redeem Anime Waves X codes through the following steps:

  1. Run Anime Waves X in Roblox.
  2. Press the Shop button and click the Codes button to automatically scroll down to the Codes section.
  3. Type a code into the text field.
  4. Hit the Redeem button to get freebies.

You can check out all of the areas and ranks on the Anime Waves X Trello. All the game info is on that site, so you can get well introduced to the experience before you delve into it if that’s what you want to do. You can also check out which game passes exist, which is cool.

Why Are My Anime Waves X Codes Not Working?

The Anime Waves X codes cease to work when they’re incorrectly entered. That’s why you should start copying/pasting codes because there’s less of a chance of making a typo. If the codes keep giving an error message, then they’re expired. It’s sad, but there’s nothing you can do about it apart from letting us know which codes are outdated.

What is Anime Waves X?

Anime Waves X is actually a clicker game where you beat up mobs, which are characters from various anime series, to get gems. You get to explore different anime worlds and hatch mini-characters that will boost your overall damage.

You can get your hands on various goodies from our lists of A One Piece Game Codes and Haze Piece Codes.

