Anime Waves X Codes (February 2025) [Slayer]

If you’re looking for another clicker experience but anime-themed, then you’ll like Anime Waves X. Personally, I don’t see the appeal with these types of games, but if you’re someone who enjoys mostly clicking your mouse button, then you’ll enjoy this game.

It takes time to damage enemies, which can be annoying if you don’t have the auto-click button on, but don’t worry because you have Anime Waves X codes. You can obtain free damage potions and other boosts to quicken your gameplay. We have an entire list of Anime Combats Simulator Codes for you to check out.

All Anime Waves X Codes List

Active Anime Waves X Codes

Update1 : Use for a Damage Potion, Energy Potion, Gems Potion, and Luck Potion

: Use for a Damage Potion, Energy Potion, Gems Potion, and Luck Potion Release : Use for a Damage Potion, Energy Potion, Gems Potion, and Luck Potion

: Use for a Damage Potion, Energy Potion, Gems Potion, and Luck Potion 3500actives : Use for a Damage Potion, Energy Potion, Gems Potion, and Luck Potion

: Use for a Damage Potion, Energy Potion, Gems Potion, and Luck Potion 4klikes : Use for a Damage Potion and Gems Potion

: Use for a Damage Potion and Gems Potion 2500likes : Use for a Damage Potion

: Use for a Damage Potion SrryShutdowns : Use for a Luck Potion and Gems Potion

: Use for a Luck Potion and Gems Potion UpdateSoon : Use for x2 Damage Potions

: Use for x2 Damage Potions 1500Likes : Use for x2 Energy Potions

: Use for x2 Energy Potions 1kLikes : Use for a Luck Potion

: Use for a Luck Potion 500Likes : Use for a Damage Potion

: Use for a Damage Potion 50Likes : Use for a Gems Potion

: Use for a Gems Potion SorryShutdowns : Use for a Energy Potion

: Use for a Energy Potion BugsFix: Use for a Luck Potion

Expired Anime Waves X Codes

There are currently no expired Anime Waves X codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Waves X

You can redeem Anime Waves X codes through the following steps:

Run Anime Waves X in Roblox. Press the Shop button and click the Codes button to automatically scroll down to the Codes section. Type a code into the text field. Hit the Redeem button to get freebies.

Anime Waves X Trello Link

You can check out all of the areas and ranks on the Anime Waves X Trello. All the game info is on that site, so you can get well introduced to the experience before you delve into it if that’s what you want to do. You can also check out which game passes exist, which is cool.

Why Are My Anime Waves X Codes Not Working?

The Anime Waves X codes cease to work when they’re incorrectly entered. That’s why you should start copying/pasting codes because there’s less of a chance of making a typo. If the codes keep giving an error message, then they’re expired. It’s sad, but there’s nothing you can do about it apart from letting us know which codes are outdated.

What is Anime Waves X?

Anime Waves X is actually a clicker game where you beat up mobs, which are characters from various anime series, to get gems. You get to explore different anime worlds and hatch mini-characters that will boost your overall damage.

