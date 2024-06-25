Tarisland Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 25, 2024 Looked for more codes!

Recommended Videos

Explore a vast, open world and defeat powerful enemies in this MMORPG title more effortlessly, thanks to Tarisland codes. They will provide a lot of useful freebies to help you win every PvE and PvP battle hassle-free, so redeem them while they’re still active!

All Tarisland Codes List

Working Tarisland Codes

TARIS2024 : Use for 2k Silver Coins and 1 Crit Potion

: Use for 2k Silver Coins and 1 Crit Potion PlayTarisland : Use for 20 HP Potions and 2k Silver Coins

: Use for 20 HP Potions and 2k Silver Coins MMO2024: Use for 10 Level 30 Healing Potions, 2k Silver Coins, and 1 Attack Potion

Expired Tarisland Codes

There are currently no expired Tarisland codes.

Related: All Classes & Specializations in Tarisland – Class Tier List

How to Redeem Codes in Tarisland

Redeeming Tarisland codes can be slightly complicated. Luckily, you can follow our detailed step-by-step instructions below:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Tarisland on your device. Complete the tutorial. Click on the diamond button in the upper-right corner of the screen. Hit the cogwheels button in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Click the Redeem Gift Pack icon. Input your code into the Enter Code field. Click the Redeem Now button to get your freebies.

Read our Pixel Heroes Codes and Whiteout Survival Codes articles as well if you want to get freebies in other mobile games.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy