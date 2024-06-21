All Classes & Specializations in Tarisland – Class Tier List

Tarisland is a brand new MMO adventure, and players seem to already be falling in love with it. If you’re interested in learning more about the game and finding out where Tarisland characters fall on our tier list— let’s find out together.

All Classes & Specializations in Tarisland – Ranked

Depending on how you’re planning on playing Tarisland, there are a variety of things to take into consideration. Are you planning on jumping into this world as a beefy Barbarian who can tank their way through hits like nothing? Or do you plan on playing support as a Priest, healing your partners from a distance? We’ve rounded everything up and put each character as a rounded figure for this tier list, so just remember — you may enjoy a particular character and class more for your play style.

All C-Tier Classes & Specialzations in Tarisland

These characters are going to be well-rounded, but outclassed by some of the other available classes in the game. No matter if you’re planning on playing PvP or PvE, you may find that these are going to be the bottom-of-the-barrel classes to choose from.

Barbarian (Frozen)

Phantom Necro (Soul Snatch)

Priest (Faith)

All B-Tier Classes & Specializations in Tarisland

If you’re hoping to find a character and class to play in Tarisland that will keep you occupied for a long time, these are some of the better options available on this tier list. There are still characters that are going to be better, but you could also be doing much worse overall.

Mage (Flame)

Paladin (Justice)

Shadow Swordsman (Cunning)

Warrior (Rage)

All A-Tier Classes & Specializations in Tarisland

Now we’re starting to cook with fire. These are going to be some of the best classes that you can pick in the game through and through. While they may still be outclassed by some of the other offerings, they’re a great mix of fun and fantastic.

Barbarian (Thunder)

Bard (Harmony)

Mage (Frost)

Paladin (Guard)

Ranger (Tamed Beast)

Warrior (War Shield)

All S-Tier Classes & Specializations in Tarisland

The best of the best — be sure to try these classes out if you’re looking for the best way to experience the game. While they may be nerfed or buffed sooner than later, there is a good chance that these characters will be the meta going forward.

Bard (Solo)

Phantom Necro (Soul Healing)

Priest (Pray)

Ranger (Hunting)

Shadow Swordsman (Duel)

And that’s our Tarisland tier list for all currently available classes and specializations. Tier lists are subjective, so you may find that certain characters work better for you than others. Just because we placed the Mage (Flame) in B-Tier doesn’t mean they’re awful — you may find them to be your favorite class overall. Experiment and find out which Class is perfect for you.

Tarisland is available now on Windows, Android, and iOS.

