Barbarian’s are an awesome class to try out in Baldur’s Gate 3. They’re straightforward to play, they’re fast and excellent damage dealers, and they scale very well with certain Feats. While Barbarian’s don’t get to use as many Feats as some other classes in Baldur’s Gate 3, a few good ones are all you need to make a big impact. Lets go over the five best Barbarian Feats you should consider picking up as you level your way through Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3).

Top 5 Best Barbarian Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

5 – Charger

There’s nothing quite like being able to charge into battle with your Barbarian. This Feat is very thematic for the class, but also incredibly useful. Getting into melee range is what the Barbarian is all about, and the Charger Feat helps with that very nicely. You get to charge a distance of 9m when using it and hit the first enemy with your weapon that you charge into. It also doesn’t trigger opportunity attacks, which can help you easily reposition.

4 – Tough

As a frontline damage dealer, you’ll need your Barbarian to be able to take a few hits. The Tough Feat is excellent for this, as it adds 2 extra hit points per level. At the current level cap of 12, that’s like having a few extra points of constitution, which is excellent. This Feat scales with level, but also applies retroactively, so you can take it later in the game when you’re at a point where you need the extra HP.

3 – Sentinel

Sentinel is one of my favorite Feats for Barbarians, as it really helps their tanky nature shine. With Sentinel, Barbarians can use opportunity attacks on enemies even if they use Disengage to try and break away. If you then hit them with the opportunity attack, it hinders their speed as well, which can muck up their plans of getting away. This essentially forces enemies to keep fighting the Barbarian, and because the Barbarian is built like a tank, it doesn’t end well for the enemies.

2 – Polearm Master

Polearms are actually a very good weapon choice for a Barbarian. It may not seem like the go-to thematic choice, but the extra range you gain with these reach weapons can be fantastic. With Polearm Master, Barbarians gain an extra attack as a bonus action, and you’d be surprised just how hard this extra attack can hit. Pair this with something like Sentinel and it will be very difficult for enemies to get past you to your other allies.

1 – Great Weapon Master

Great Weapon Master is my favorite Feat to use on any of the big, beefy, melee characters. I love the 2H weapons and the big damage numbers you can put out with them. Sure, you lose out on the extra armor class from not having a shield, but you’re a Barbarian so you don’t really need it. You take a -5 on rolls to hit your enemies, but you gain +10 damage on hits you do land. To me, a Barbarian swinging around a great 2H Axe missing a few hits, but then decapitating the enemy is what the class is all about.

Those are the top 5 best Feats for the Barbarian class in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3). Each of them is incredibly strong and useful on the Barbarian, I’d recommend taking Great Weapon Master first though for some awesome early game power.

For more on Baldur’s Gate 3, check out our guides for How to Make Elixir of Arcane Cultivation, as well as How to Dye Armor. And if you’re just starting out, watch Destructoid’s excellent beginner’s guide to Baldur’s Gate 3.