Best Feats for Every Class in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The feats you pick for your character in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) can, in many cases, mean the difference between success and failure, so we’ve compiled our lists of the best ones for each class in the RPG.
Jump To:
- Best Feats for Every Class in BG3
- Best Druid Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Best Barbarian Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Best Cleric Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Best Bard Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Best Fighter Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Best Monk Feats in BG3
- Best Paladin Feats in BG3
- Best Ranger Feats in BG3
- Best Rogue Feats in BG3
- Best Sorcerer Feats in BG3
- Best Warlock Feats in BG3
- Best Wizard Feats in BG3
Best Feats for Every Class in BG3
As a word of warning before we dive into our picks for the best feats in BG3, your mileage may vary. You should always build a character exactly how you want to build them, and so our picks may not always be the best choices for your specific vision. That being said, we’ve generally tried to pick feats that we think work well for the class overall. If you’re looking into multiclassing, you should keep in mind that what you might want to choose is different. As a note before I begin as well, the picks below are taken from lists made by other writers on The Escapist. You can follow the links in each of the below sections to read their exact reasoning for those picks.
Best Druid Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3
Get ready to go full Animorphs. Druids in Baldur’s Gate 3 are really versatile, and they can fill several key roles in your party. As you level up, there a few feats that we highly recommend taking, as we think they make for the best Baldur’s Gate 3 Druids.
- Mobile
- Mage Slayer
- Tavern Brawler
- Sentinel
- Elemental Adept
- Lucky
- Alert
- Magic Initiate: Cleric
- Resilient
- War Caster
Best Barbarian Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3
Sometimes you just need to smash things, and that’s where the Barbarian comes in. Barbarians in Baldur’s Gate 3 are a ton of fun to play, and they’re great at dealing a lot of damage. As such, we’ve compiled our list of best feats for the class in Baldur’s Gate 3 that you can read below with that in mind.
- Charger
- Tough
- Sentinel
- Polearm Master
- Great Weapon Master
Best Cleric Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3
It’s time to hit enemies with maces and wrap allies in bandages — and I’m all out of bandages. If you’re looking to play a support class that can heal, buff, and do some good damage, you’re likely considering a Cleric. Our list of the best feats for Clerics in Baldur’s Gate 3, which you can read below, will help you make the class really shine with a holy light.
- Sentinel
- Tough
- Magic Initiate
- Ritual Caster
- War Caster
Best Bard Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3
Congratulations! If you’ve decided to become a Bard, you’re undoubtedly about to have a good and [CENSORED BY DIVINE ORDER OF ESCAPIST EDITORIAL]. The best Bards in Baldur’s Gate 3 are going to have a good mixture of combat and magical abilities, so here are our picks for the feats that support that sort of build.
- Actor
- Ritual Caster
- Resilient
- Skilled
- War Caster
Best Fighter Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3
If you’re looking for versatility, look no further than the Fighter. Whether you’re looking for a ranger or a melee build, there’s a lot you can do with the class. Here are our picks for the best feats for the Fighter class in Baldur’s Gate 3 to turn them into devastating machines of destruction.
- Shield Master
- Sentinel
- Crossbow Expert
- Polearm Master
- Great Weapon Master
Best Monk Feats in BG3
It’s time to get punching. The Monk class in BG3 is great at dealing a ton of damage, provided you build them right. And that can be really tricky. As such, here are our picks for the best Monk feats for in BG3.
- Tough
- Lucky
- Skilled
- Sentinel
- Mobile
Best Paladin Feats in BG3
One of the most popular Dungeons & Dragons classes, Paladins are tough customers that are pretty versatile overall. There are a few feats that you can use to make Paladins even more effective in BG3, so we’ve compiled a list of them below.
- Dual Wielder
- Shield Master
- Great Weapon Master
- Sentinel
- Polearm Master
Best Ranger Feats in BG3
Rangers are a really wonderful class that can deal a ton of damage with ranged weapons. While you’re playing a Ranger in BG3, there are several feats you’ll have to choose from, and here are our picks for the best to make them fine tuned killing machines.
- Mobile
- Tough
- Lucky
- Crossbow Expert
- Sharpshooter
Best Rogue Feats in BG3
Known for being devious and stealthy, Rogues are popular for a reason. They’re great at dealing damage and have a lot of utility outside of combat. Here are our picks for the best feats you can take for the Rogue class in BG3.
- Tough
- Mobile
- Alert
- Dungeon Delver
- Crossbow Expert
Best Sorcerer Feats in BG3
Sorcerers are one of the most enjoyable spellcasting classes to play in Dungeons & Dragons, and it’s really hard not to recommend trying one out. By choosing the right feats, you can make the most of their formidable magical abilities, so here’s the ones we think are best for the Sorcerer class in BG3.
- Magic Initiate
- Elemental Adept
- War Caster
- Spell Sniper
- Alert
Best Warlock Feats in BG3
So you’ve sworn an oath to a demonic patron and now you’re a Warlock. Luckily, you’re now a strong class with a lot of flexibility. Also, your Eldritch abilities are simply amazing. If you’re looking to build the best Warlock possible in BG3, here are our picks for the feats you should choose.
- Moderately Armored
- Lucky
- Magic Initiate
- Resilient
- War Caster
Best Wizard Feats in BG3
You’re a Wizard, Gandalf! The class is a versatile one with the ability to multi-class into a ton of other deadly and effective builds. If you’re wondering what feats you should choose for a Wizard in BG3, here are our choices for the best.
- Tough
- Elemental Adept
- Magic Initiate
- Resilient
- War Caster
And those are our picks for the best feats for every class in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)!