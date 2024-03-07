Best Feats for Every Class in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The feats you pick for your character in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) can, in many cases, mean the difference between success and failure, so we’ve compiled our lists of the best ones for each class in the RPG.

Best Feats for Every Class in BG3

As a word of warning before we dive into our picks for the best feats in BG3, your mileage may vary. You should always build a character exactly how you want to build them, and so our picks may not always be the best choices for your specific vision. That being said, we’ve generally tried to pick feats that we think work well for the class overall. If you’re looking into multiclassing, you should keep in mind that what you might want to choose is different. As a note before I begin as well, the picks below are taken from lists made by other writers on The Escapist. You can follow the links in each of the below sections to read their exact reasoning for those picks.

Best Druid Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3

Get ready to go full Animorphs. Druids in Baldur’s Gate 3 are really versatile, and they can fill several key roles in your party. As you level up, there a few feats that we highly recommend taking, as we think they make for the best Baldur’s Gate 3 Druids.

Mobile

Mage Slayer

Tavern Brawler

Sentinel

Elemental Adept

Lucky

Alert

Magic Initiate: Cleric

Resilient

War Caster

Best Barbarian Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3

Sometimes you just need to smash things, and that’s where the Barbarian comes in. Barbarians in Baldur’s Gate 3 are a ton of fun to play, and they’re great at dealing a lot of damage. As such, we’ve compiled our list of best feats for the class in Baldur’s Gate 3 that you can read below with that in mind.

Charger

Tough

Sentinel

Polearm Master

Great Weapon Master

Best Cleric Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3

It’s time to hit enemies with maces and wrap allies in bandages — and I’m all out of bandages. If you’re looking to play a support class that can heal, buff, and do some good damage, you’re likely considering a Cleric. Our list of the best feats for Clerics in Baldur’s Gate 3, which you can read below, will help you make the class really shine with a holy light.

Sentinel

Tough

Magic Initiate

Ritual Caster

War Caster

Best Bard Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3

Congratulations! If you’ve decided to become a Bard, you’re undoubtedly about to have a good and [CENSORED BY DIVINE ORDER OF ESCAPIST EDITORIAL]. The best Bards in Baldur’s Gate 3 are going to have a good mixture of combat and magical abilities, so here are our picks for the feats that support that sort of build.

Actor

Ritual Caster

Resilient

Skilled

War Caster

Best Fighter Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you’re looking for versatility, look no further than the Fighter. Whether you’re looking for a ranger or a melee build, there’s a lot you can do with the class. Here are our picks for the best feats for the Fighter class in Baldur’s Gate 3 to turn them into devastating machines of destruction.

Shield Master

Sentinel

Crossbow Expert

Polearm Master

Great Weapon Master

Best Monk Feats in BG3

It’s time to get punching. The Monk class in BG3 is great at dealing a ton of damage, provided you build them right. And that can be really tricky. As such, here are our picks for the best Monk feats for in BG3.

Tough

Lucky

Skilled

Sentinel

Mobile

Best Paladin Feats in BG3

One of the most popular Dungeons & Dragons classes, Paladins are tough customers that are pretty versatile overall. There are a few feats that you can use to make Paladins even more effective in BG3, so we’ve compiled a list of them below.

Dual Wielder

Shield Master

Great Weapon Master

Sentinel

Polearm Master

Best Ranger Feats in BG3

Rangers are a really wonderful class that can deal a ton of damage with ranged weapons. While you’re playing a Ranger in BG3, there are several feats you’ll have to choose from, and here are our picks for the best to make them fine tuned killing machines.

Mobile

Tough

Lucky

Crossbow Expert

Sharpshooter

Best Rogue Feats in BG3

Known for being devious and stealthy, Rogues are popular for a reason. They’re great at dealing damage and have a lot of utility outside of combat. Here are our picks for the best feats you can take for the Rogue class in BG3.

Tough

Mobile

Alert

Dungeon Delver

Crossbow Expert

Best Sorcerer Feats in BG3

Sorcerers are one of the most enjoyable spellcasting classes to play in Dungeons & Dragons, and it’s really hard not to recommend trying one out. By choosing the right feats, you can make the most of their formidable magical abilities, so here’s the ones we think are best for the Sorcerer class in BG3.

Magic Initiate

Elemental Adept

War Caster

Spell Sniper

Alert

Best Warlock Feats in BG3

So you’ve sworn an oath to a demonic patron and now you’re a Warlock. Luckily, you’re now a strong class with a lot of flexibility. Also, your Eldritch abilities are simply amazing. If you’re looking to build the best Warlock possible in BG3, here are our picks for the feats you should choose.

Moderately Armored

Lucky

Magic Initiate

Resilient

War Caster

Best Wizard Feats in BG3

You’re a Wizard, Gandalf! The class is a versatile one with the ability to multi-class into a ton of other deadly and effective builds. If you’re wondering what feats you should choose for a Wizard in BG3, here are our choices for the best.

Tough

Elemental Adept

Magic Initiate

Resilient

War Caster

And those are our picks for the best feats for every class in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)!