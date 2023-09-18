Best Sorcerer Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The Sorcerer class really is the spellcaster supreme in Baldur’s Gate 3. They have a whole kit of fun and incredibly powerful spells at their disposal. At higher levels, you’ll have a spell to use for pretty much any situation. You can make those magical abilities more powerful simply by choosing the right kind of feats as you level up. In this guide, we’re breaking down the five best feats for the Sorcerer class in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Top 5 Sorcerer Feats in BG3

5 – Magic Initiate

The Sorcerer is all about casting spells. The Magic Initiate feat is an excellent way to get your hands on a few extras from another class. Sorcerers work best with Warlock or Bard spells, so I’d recommend choosing either of those options. Having two extra Cantrips and and extra level 1 spell from either of those classes really adds some nice extra flexibility to what you can cast.

4 – Elemental Adept

Elemental Adept is an awesome feat for the Sorcerer in Baldur’s Gate 3. You generally will enjoy a certain elemental spell type the most anyway. With this feat, you’ll have the ability to specialize in an element and ignore enemy resistances when casting. This is a huge damage boost and well worth picking up.

Related: Should You Kill or Save the Nightsong in Baldur’s Gate 3

3 – War Caster

Some of the most powerful spells for Sorcerers in Baldur’s Gate 3 require you to maintain concentration to keep them active. With War Caster, you’ll have advantage on saving throws, which is a big boost to your ability to maintain spell concentration. You only get so many uses of your spells per long rest, so you’ll want them to last, and this is the feat to help with that!

2 – Spell Sniper

Spell Sniper is a very nice boost to the Sorcerers damage output. With this feat, I’ve found myself able to Crit quite often with my spells. This will do a ton more damage and will help you take down tougher enemies far quicker.

1 – Alert

As a spell caster who has access to some incredible AOE spells, you’ll want to be able to get these out before enemies split up. There’s nothing quite like taking out an entire group of enemies right at the start of combat with a well placed Fireball! Alert is absolutely incredible for the Sorcerer class in Baldur’s Gate 3, and it will make them feel better to play by having the higher initiative.

Those are the top five feats for the Sorcerer class in Baldur’s Gate 3. You should consider taking some of these feats while you’re leveling as they can make a big impact on the damage and survivability of the class!

If you’re looking for more information on the game, check out how to complete the Leap of Faith Trial in Baldur’s Gate 3 or maybe you actually need help with BG3’s Soft-Step Trial.