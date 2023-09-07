Completing the Gauntlet of Shar in Baldur’s Gate 3 can be a pretty tough challenge. There are difficult battles, puzzles, and to top it all off some mechanically challenging trials! In this guide, we’ll be covering how to easily complete the first of the challenges, the Soft-Step Trial, in Baldur’s Gate 3. This one is all about being extra sneaky, so here’s how you can complete it.

How to Complete the Soft-Step Trial in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

When you enter the room leading in to the Soft-Step trial, there will be a basin that requires a blood sacrifice. Head up to it with your main character and interact with it. If you want to build up approval from Shadowheart, let her do it in your stead when she asks. This will open the gates and let you enter the trial. Before you go in, you’ll want to use your sneakiest character. For me, that was Astarion. You’ll want to separate them from the party by right clicking on their portrait and selecting ungroup from party. Now, press the big hour glass button in the bottom-right of the screen to enter turn based mode. Enter the trial with your sneaky character and leave the rest of your party behind.

Use the Hide class action to be able to sneak and roll Stealth checks. Then head straight in and to the right. Make sure you stay out of range of the shadow creatures as much as possible. Head through the doorway once the shadow moves out the way, and you should find a lever right there. Pull the lever and on your next turn. The wall next to you will open up.

Move down the newly opened up hallway to the table near the end of it. Take the key from the table and wait for the shadow to pass you by.

Hopefully you pass your Stealth check here. Once the shadow has moved past you, make your way back down the hallway the way you came. At the other end of the hall, there will be a button on the wall for you to press. There is another shadow on the other side of the wall, so try to time pressing the button for when it moves past.

Once you hit the button, the wall will move out the way. Move straight ahead, and use your cunning dash action for extra movement if possible. Heading through the doorway at the end of the path will lead you to the final chamber. Use the key from the table on the gate to enter the room. Take the Umbral gem from the statue and then interact with the Umbral transporter that appears. Your character will be back out at the entrance, with the trial complete and the Umbral gem in hand!

That’s how you complete the Soft-Step Trial in Baldur’s Gate 3. They’re tricky to do going in blind, but if you follow this guide you’ll get through the trial easily!

