How To Pack-A-Punch on Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The Pack-a-Punch is a staple of nearly every Call of Duty Zombies map, allowing players to upgrade their weapons. Here’s how to access it and Pack-a-Punch your weapons on Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Recommended Videos

Where To Find the Pack-a-Punch Machine on Citadelle des Morts

In Citadelle des Morts, the hardest part of accessing the Pack-a-Punch Machine is just getting there. In this sprawling map, Pack-a-Punch is located deep within the castle, underneath the surface in the Oubliette Room.

To get there, you’ll first need to access the castle itself. This can only be done from the main entrance. Head through the tavern or the village, progressing through the map and opening doors until you reach the castle’s courtyard. Once here, you’ll get some dialogue from the characters over the radio telling you the door is sturdy and cannot be opened through normal means.

To open this door, you’ll need to destroy it. Head up the castle walls and get to the cannon shaped like a lion’s head. Hold interact to turn the cannon into position. Do note that you are not immune from attacks or ignored by enemies while doing this, so make sure you’re protected. Once the cannon is in position, hold interact again to fire it and destroy the door.

Once that door is destroyed, head through the castle and progress from the entrance hall to the dining hall and then to the dungeon and, finally, the Oubliette Room. Once here, you can finally unlock Pack-a-Punch.

Related: All New Black Ops 6 Zombies Perks, Mods, & Field Upgrades Explained

How To Unlock the Pack-a-Punch Machine on Citadelle des Morts

In this Black Ops 6 Zombies map, the Pack-a-Punch Machine spawns from a rift within a Project Janus shipping container. There are three locks on the container. Shoot them off, and the new Doppelghast enemy type will come out of it. Kill him, and he’ll drop a Blood Aetherium Crystal. Pick up this item and take it to the Rift within the container. This will spawn the Pack-a-Punch Machine in Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6.

If you’re looking for other secrets in the latest Call of Duty game, here’s how to do the mannequin Easter egg on Nuketown.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone are available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy