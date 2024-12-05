Season 1 Reloaded is bringing plenty of new things to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, including a new Zombies map, Citadelle des Morts, which is a castle that holds plenty of secrets. Here’s how to do the song Easter egg in Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How To Play the Song in Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies

While there are bigger Easter eggs to unearth, unlocking the secret song in Citadelle des Morts is a lot of fun and makes the mode feel like it’s being played on the big screen. The track is “Slave” by Kevin Sherwood featuring Vicky Psarakis, and it can only be played after you interact with three pairs of headphones around the map. Here’s where to find them:

First Pair of Headphones

The first pair of headphones is easy to come by, as it’s sitting on a table in the tavern in the spawn point. So, as you fight those early-round Zombies, make sure you stop in for a drink and interact with the headphones before diving deeper into the map.

Second Pair of Headphones

After unlocking enough doors to get to the courtyard in front of the castle, you’re going to focus on moving the cannon to blow the doors of the structure. However, there’s a pair of headphones that are part of the song Easter egg in Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6 tucked away by a trap on the left side of the area. It’s a good idea to interact with it before heading into the castle, as it eliminates the need to backtrack.

Third Pair of Headphones

The third pair of headphones is the trickiest to find. After getting into the castle, the story will ask you to continue to open doors to get to the catacombs. Once there, you will find yourself in a room with a burned body leaning on a couch. The headphones aren’t visible, so you’ll have to interact with the bag next to the body to finish the Easter egg and play “Slave.”

And that’s how to do the song Easter egg in Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies. If you’re looking for other secrets in the latest Call of Duty game, here’s how to do the mannequin Easter egg on Nuketown.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone are available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

