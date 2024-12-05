All New Black Ops 6 Zombies Perks, Mods, & Field Upgrades Explained

The Season 01 Reloaded update for Black Ops 6 is a big one for Call of Duty Zombies fans. While the new map, Citadelle des Morts, is the main attraction, the update also adds several new items. Here are the new Perks, Ammo Mods, and Field Upgrades coming to Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Vulture Aid Perk & Augments in Black Ops 6 Zombies, Explained

Returning from the map Buried in Black Ops 2 Zombies, Vulture Aid is a utility perk that helps players scavenge in Zombies. It will be available via a new Perk Machine in Citadelle des Morts and in the Der Wunderfizz Machine on Terminus and Liberty Falls.

This perk allows killed Zombies to spawn additional loot beyond the regular items. Zombies killed while Vulture Aid is equipped have a chance to drop Ammo and additional Essence. It can also be upgraded using Augments.

Vulture Aid Major Augments in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Fetid Upgr-aid : Killed Zombies have a chance to drop a gas cloud that charges field upgrades.

: Killed Zombies have a chance to drop a gas cloud that charges field upgrades. Smell of Death : Killed Zombies have a chance to drop a gas cloud that conceals players while standing in it.

: Killed Zombies have a chance to drop a gas cloud that conceals players while standing in it. Parting Gift: Vulture Aid Ammo Drops give more Ammo to Wonder Weapons.

Vulture Aid Minor Augments in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Condor’s Reach : Auto-pickup loot from further away.

: Auto-pickup loot from further away. Carrion Luggage : Critical kills have a chance to drop extra Salvage.

: Critical kills have a chance to drop extra Salvage. Picky Eater: Killed Zombies have a higher chance of dropping your current equipment.

Light Mend Ammo Mod & Augments in Black Ops 6 Zombies, Explained

Light Mend is an all-new Ammo Mod dropping alongside Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies. However, it will also be available for use on Terminus, Liberty Falls, and, presumably, any future maps. While every other Ammo Mod in Black Ops 6 focuses on weakening or killing zombies, this Ammo Mod focuses on defending and healing the player.

With the Light Mend Ammo Mod, bullets will deal Light elemental damage. Each bullet fired out of a weapon with Light Mend equipped has a chance to transform a normal or Special enemy’s health into a healing glyph that moves to nearby injured allies. It can also be upgraded with the use of Augments.

Light Mend Major Augments in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Antibiotic : The healing glyph now damages enemies that touch it, but it stays active for a reduced time.

: The healing glyph now damages enemies that touch it, but it stays active for a reduced time. Big Game : Light Mend can activate on Elite enemies, which drops three more healing glyphs.

: Light Mend can activate on Elite enemies, which drops three more healing glyphs. Dual Action: Consuming a healing glyph will allow you to heal faster for a limited time.

Light Mend Minor Augments in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Longer Life : The healing glyph’s lifetime is increased.

: The healing glyph’s lifetime is increased. Extra Strength : The healing glyph replenishes more health when consumed.

: The healing glyph replenishes more health when consumed. Express Remedy: Increase the range that the glyph will move to an ally.

The Light Mend Ammo Mod is unlocked through the Merry Mayhem Event in Black Ops 6.

Tesla Storm Field Upgrade & Augments in Black Ops 6 Zombies, Explained

Tesla Storm is another returning item from Call of Duty Zombies history. Initially debuting back in Black Ops Cold War, this Field Upgrade summons lightning around the player. It connects to other players, which, in turn, stuns and damages normal enemies for 10 seconds. It can also be upgraded with the use of the following Augments.

Tesla Storm Major Augments in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Transformer : The field’s damage is increased by the number of allies that are connected.

: The field’s damage is increased by the number of allies that are connected. Shockwave : On activation, stun and damage all nearby enemies.

: On activation, stun and damage all nearby enemies. Static Discharge: On activation, create a lethal surge of electricity around you.

Tesla Storm Minor Augments in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Power Grid : Increase the range the electric tether can connect to allies.

: Increase the range the electric tether can connect to allies. Overclocked : Your movement speed is increased during Tesla Storm.

: Your movement speed is increased during Tesla Storm. Lithium Charged: Increase Tesla Storm duration.

The Tesla Storm Ammo Mod is unlocked through the Merry Mayhem Event in Black Ops 6.

And those are all new Black Ops 6 Zombies Perks, Mods, and Field Upgrades, explained.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone are available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.





