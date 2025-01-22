Anime Vanguards Tier List – Best Units For Each Gamemode [UPDATE 3.0]

Unlike in some other TDs, stages in Anime Vanguards can be challenging. So, you will want to bring only the best units with you to get the job done. With that in mind, we prepared the following Anime Vanguards tier list to help you spend Gems wisely and clear all content in the game with ease.

Anime Vanguards Overall Tier List

Image via TierMaker and Anime Vanguards Wiki

The above tier list ranks all units in Anime Vanguards based on how good they are overall. All tier lists include unavailable units as well, in case you are looking for units that are worth trading for. This tier list is similar to the Infinite one because it assumes all units have been evolved and upgraded.

Anime Vanguards Story, Challenges, Raids, and Paragon Tier List

Image via TierMaker and Anime Vanguards Wiki

The above units are ranked from best to worst based on how impactful they can be in shorter game modes. When ranking units, we took into consideration their DPS, upgrade cost, buffs, debuffs, and on what upgrade they unlock abilities.

Anime Vanguards Infinite Tier List

Image via TierMaker and Anime Vanguards Wiki

The tier list for Infinite modes assumes that you will easily be able to upgrade all of your units fully. It’s mostly meant for players who want to get onto the in-game leaderboards. To accomplish this, you will need a well-coordinated squad and a lot of good units with perfect traits and maxed-out stats.

Anime Vanguards Tournament (Elemental) Tier List

Image via TierMaker and Anime Vanguards Wiki

The Anime Vanguards tier list for tournaments ranks units of the same element from best to worst based on their overall DPS and the utility they provide. Enemies in some game modes other than tournaments are vulnerable or resistant to specific elements as well.

Anime Vanguards Unit List

Below are listed only the evolved versions of some units because you will want to evolve every unit in AV if you can. Furthermore, the pros and cons for each unit are also based on the buffs they get when they are evolved and upgraded. The recommended traits depend on the unit’s maximum placement, whether it has an innate critical chance or DoT, and whether it is a Farm or a Buff unit.

Vanguard Units

Unit Element Details Recommended Traits

Divalo + Excellent DPS and Range

+ 100% Dodge chance and a counter every 10 seconds

+ Bonus DMG against slowed enemies and bosses

+ A 10-second slow ability

– Expensive to place and upgrade • Monarch

• Ethereal

Exclusive Units

Unit Element Details Recommended Traits

Legendary Super Brolzi + Decent DPS

+ Excellent Range

+ Attacks ignore DMG reductions

+ Increased DMG against enemies with overshield

– Gets 100% increased DMG on placement that is reduced with each attack down to a maximum of -66% • Monarch

• Ethereal

• Deadeye

• Blitz

Haruka Rin + Increases DMG of nearby units by 18% and Range by 10% after six waves have passed since her placement

+ Excellent support unit • Marksman

• Solar

• Range 3/2/1

• Fortune

Mohato + Ignores DMG reductions

+ 40% increased DMG against enemies with debuffs

+ Stores 5% of his DMG with every kill, stacking up to 200%. With every fourth attack, the damage is released.

+ Decent DPS and Range. • Monarch

• Ethereal

• Deadeye

• Solar

• Blitz

Tuji + Gets 50% increased DMG when he has no buffs

+ Removes shields

+ At upgrade 11, he can swap between having increased DMG or increased range and boss DMG

+ Good DPS and Range

– Expensive to upgrade. • Monarch

• Ethereal

• Deadeye

• Blitz

Renguko + Inflicts Burn equal to 30% of his DMG, which increases to 50% when upgraded

+ Gets up to 20% increased DMG for consecutive attacks against the same target

+ When upgraded, he inflicts a debuff that makes enemies take 25% increased Burn damage

+ Good DPS and Range

– Expensive to upgrade. • Monarch

• Ethereal

• Blitz

Mimi + She gets up to 30% increased DMG and Range for each Boulder Toss and Psychic Throw she does

+ Decent DPS and Range • Monarch

• Ethereal

• Deadeye

• Blitz

Saiko + 25% increased DMG with a boss on the map

+ Inflicts a Burn equal to 25% of her DMG

+ With each Burn she applies, her SPA is reduced by 0.5%, up to -15%

+ Good DPS and Range • Monarch

• Ethereal

• Blitz

Gilgamesh



(Upgrade 10) + Immune to debuffs, and he ignores 50% of DMG reductions

+ His damage is increased by 6% for each unit (except for him, Ishtar, and Saber) in his range,

+ At upgrade 10, he culls non-boss enemies below 10% HP

+ His active ability deals 350% of his damage to all enemies in range.

+ Excellent DPS and Range

– Very expensive to upgrade • Monarch

• Ethereal

• Deadeye

• Solar

• Blitz

Zion + Inflicts a Burn equal to 10% of his DMG, which is increased by 3% with each attack, up to 30%

+ His range is increased by 20% if an enemy is burning within it

+ He gets 5% increased DMG for each burning enemy within his range, up to 50%

+ Decent DPS and Range • Ethereal

• Monarch

• Blitz

Pweeny + His DMG increased by 2.5% per attack, up to 37.5%

+ Every 5 attacks, he gets a 50% reduced SPA for the next two attacks

+ Decent DPS and Range • Monarch

• Ethereal

• Deadeye

• Solar

• Blitz

Okorun + Every fifth attack, he gets a 70% DMG and -50% reduced SPA for the next attack

+ Good DPS and Range • Monarch

• Ethereal

• Deadeye

• Solar

• Blitz

Julias + His attacks Freeze enemies, and he gets -10% SPA after freezing 10 enemies

+ He gets up to 56% increased DMG and 35% increased Range with more attacks

+ Decent DPS and Range

– Long SPA • Ethereal

• Blitz

• Monarch

Diogo + Gets 0.3% increased DMG whenever an enemy enters his range, up to 30%

+ He has an active ability that freezes the whole map, and he gets increased DMG and SPA for its duration

+ Very good DPS and Range

– Long SPA

– Expensive to upgrade • Monarch

• Ethereal

• Deadeye

• Solar

• Blitz

Mechamar

+ Applies a Burn equal to 10% of his DMG

+ When upgraded, he gets Blast element and 200% increased damage, which is reduced by 35% with each attack, down to -140%

+ Good Range

– Low DPS • Monarch

• Deadeye

Secret Units

Unit Element Details Recommended Traits

Igros + Immune to Stuns

+ 25% increased DMG against bosses

+ 20% increased DMG and 10% increased Range after a shadow enters his range

+ Decent DPS and Range

– Expensive to upgrade • Monarch

• Ethereal

• Deadeye

• Solar

• Blitz

Alocard + Applies Bleed equal to 25% of his DMG

+ Applies Wounded to Bleeding enemies within his range, which makes them take 20% more damage

+ Gets 10% reduced SPA while Ghouls are on the map.

+ His DMG is increased by 1% for every Ghoul that dies, up to 35%

– Low non-bleed DPS

– Expensive to upgrade • Monarch

• Ethereal

• Blitz

Gujo + Immune to debuffs

+ His DMG is increased by 0.1% with each wave

+ He has a low CD ability that freezes all enemies in his range for 10 seconds

+ For the same duration, his damage is increased by 50%, and his SPA is reduced by 2% with each kill, up to -10%

+ Excellent DPS and Range • Monarch

• Ethereal

• Deadeye

• Solar

• Blitz

Valentine + With every 30 kills, his SPA can be reduced by 5%, up to -15%

+ Immune to debuffs

+ Reflects debuffs to enemies that try to apply them

+ Decent DPS and Range

– Expensive to upgrade • Monarch

• Ethereal

• Deadeye

• Solar

• Blitz Sukono



(Upgrade 9) + His DMG is increased by 1% for each kill during his domain

+ Until upgrade 9, his attacks apply a debuff, which makes enemies take 20% increased bleed damage

+ On upgrade 9, he gains Fire element, 40% increased DMG, and immunity to Stuns

+ Good DPS and Range

– Expensive to upgrade • Monarch

• Ethereal

• Deadeye

• Solar

Mythic Units

Unit Element Details Recommended Traits

Ishtar + Gets up to 50% increased DMG

+ Buffs other Fate units

+ Full AoE active ability • Monarch

• Ethereal

• Solar

• Blitz

• Marksman

Jag-o + Inflicts Burn equal to 30% of his damage

+ His ability makes him full AoE and increases his damage against burning enemies by 50%

+Good DPS and Range • Ethereal

• Blitz

• Monarch

Sosuke + Gains 2% increased DMG for each attack on the same enemy

+ His attacks Stun enemies, and he deals 50% increased damage to Stunned enemies

+ Decent DPS and excellent Range

+ Cheap to upgrade • Ethereal

• Monarch

• Blitz

Noruto + Gets permanently reduced SPA after not attacking for 6 seconds

+ Gets permanently increased DMG with each attack, up to +36%

+ Excellent Range

– Low DPS • Ethereal

• Monarch

• Blitz

Song Jinwu + His damage increases with every kill he gets, up to 40%

+ After killing 40 enemies, he can spawn 15 Shadows and 5 Shadow Knights

+ He and Igros units in range get up to 25% increased DMG when his summons kill enemies

+ Excellent range

– Expensive to upgrade • Monarch

• Ethereal

• Blitz

Obita + Inflicts Burn equal to 30% of his DMG

+ Very good DPS and Range

+ Cheap to upgrade • Monarch

• Ethereal

• Blitz

Akazo + Debuffs on him are 33% shorter

+ With ability, he gets Stun immunity and 33% increased DMG and Range

+ Good DPS and Range • Ethereal

• Monarch

• Blitz

Chaso + Applies Bleed equal to 35% of his DMG

+ With each attack on a bleeding enemy, his DMG increases by 5%, up to 50%

+ Cheap to Upgrade

– Only decent DPS and Range • Monarch

• Ethereal

• Deadeye

• Solar

• Blitz

Johnni + Gets 25% reduced SPA on placement

+ Good DPS and Range

– Every 10 attacks, he gets 25% increased DMG and SPA, which is an overall DPS loss • Ethereal

• Monarch

• Blitz

Medusa + Applies Bleed equal to 30% of her DMG

+ Deals increased damage for every debuff the enemy has on it

+ Her ability freezes enemies for 3 seconds, with a 15-second local cooldown

+ Very high DPS and good Range • Monarch

• Ethereal

• Deadeye

• Solar

• Blitz

Giro + Attacks drop Steel Balls that deal 20% of his DMG as DoT

+ Huge DPS increase after reaching Golden State

+ Very high DPS and Range

– Expensive to upgrade • Monarch

• Ethereal

• Blitz

Cha-In + 20% base Critical chance and another 15% against bosses

+ 50% increased Critical Damage

+ 100% chance to dodge attacks

+ Decent DPS

+ Very big Range

+ Cheap to upgrade • Deadeye

• Ethereal

• Solar

• Monarch

• Blitz

Saber + Immunity to stun and good buffs to DMG, SPA, and Range once upgraded

+ Very high damage ability that increases her DMG if she kills with it

+ Very high DPS and Range

– Expensive to upgrade • Monarch

• Ethereal

• Deadeye

• Blitz

Medea + High DPS and Range

+ Ability that removes all resistances and other buffs from enemies

+ For each enemy hit by the ability, she gets 7% increased DMG, up to 35% • Monarch

• Ethereal

• Solar

• Blitz

Archer + 35% base Critical Chance and 50% increased Critical Damage

+ With enough Critical hits, his SPA is reduced by 10%, and he gets 100% Dodge Chance

+ Very high DPS and Range

+ His ability makes enemies take 25% increased damage and 50% increased Blast damage • Deadeye

• Monarch

• Ethereal

• Solar

• Blitz

Cu Chulainn + His attacks ignore enemy Dodge Chance and stop enemies from regenerating permanently

+ 75% increased damage when hitting only one enemy

+ Very high DPS and good Range

+ Cheap to upgrade • Monarch

• Ethereal

• Deadeye

• Solar

• Blitz

Vogita Super + 20% reduced SPA if only other Vogitas are in his range

+ 100% increased DMG when hitting only one enemy

+ Excellent Range

– Low DPS • Ethereal

• Monarch

• Blitz

Tengon + With enough attacks, his SPA is reduced by 30%, and his Dodge Chance is increased to 60%

– Low DPS and long base SPA

– Expensive to upgrade

• Monarch

• Ethereal

• Blitz

Todu + His ability lets him swap places with other units

+ Good DPS and Range • Ethereal

• Monarch

Legendary Units

Unit Element Details Recommended Traits

Itochi + Applies Burn equal to 25% of his DMG

+ 50% increased damage against Burning targets

+ Good DPS and decent Range • Blitz

• Marksman

• Vigor 3

• Swift 3

• Range 3

Kinaru + Reduced SPA for the first five attacks on each wave

+ Good Range and decent DPS • Blitz

• Marksman

• Vigor 3

• Swift 3

• Range 3

Goi + Gets 10% increased DMG for each unit in his range, up to 100%

+ After 6 attacks, he gets 100% Dodge Chance until attacked

+ High DPS and decent Range • Blitz

• Marksman

• Vigor 3

• Swift 3

• Range 3

Roku (Dark) + 15% increased damage with each attack, up to 150%

+ Good DPS and Range

– Loses 50% of the DMG gained with each wave

• Blitz

• Marksman

• Vigor 3

• Swift 3

• Range 3

Grim Wow + Deals 150% increased damage to enemies with overshield

+ 10% increased DMG for each consecutive attack on the same target

+ Very good DPS and decent Range • Blitz

• Marksman

• Vigor 3

• Swift 3

• Range 3

Bean + Applies Bleed equal to 20% of his DMG

+ Deals 30% increased damage to Bleeding enemies

+ Decent DPS and Range • Blitz

• Marksman

• Vigor 3

• Swift 3

• Range 3

Inamuki + 200% increased DMG on placement

+ Pushes enemies back

– His damage is reduced by 20% with each attack, down to -160% • Blitz

• Marksman

• Vigor 3

• Swift 3

• Range 3

Nobaba + Applies Bleed equal to 18% of her DMG

+ Deals 50% increased damage to Bleeding enemies

+ Good DPS and Range • Blitz

• Marksman

• Vigor 3

• Swift 3

• Range 3

Agony + Pushes enemies back

+ DMG and Range are increased by 40% after pushing an enemy back

+ Good DPS

– Short Range • Blitz

• Marksman

• Vigor 3

• Swift 3

• Range 3

Takaroda + Excellent Farm unit

Epic Units

Unit Element Details Recommended Traits

Kokashi + Stuns enemies • Vigor 2

• Swift 2

• Range 2

Kinnua + Temporary gains frenzy, which reduces his SPA by 40% and gives him a 50% chance to Stun enemies • Vigor 2

• Swift 2

• Range 2

Shinzi + Gets increased DMG with each wave, up to 50% • Vigor 2

• Swift 2

• Range 2

Pickleo + Every sixth attack of his deals 150% bonus DMG

+ Good Range

+ Cheap to upgrade • Vigor 2

• Swift 2

• Range 2

Genas + Applies Burn equal to 20% of his DMG

+ His attacks reduce his SPA down to -30%

– The reduced SPA buff resets after 8 seconds if he isn’t attacking • Vigor 2

• Swift 2

• Range 2

Genitsu + Every eighth attack of his deals 200% bonus DMG

+ Decent DPS • Vigor 2

• Swift 2

• Range 2

Sprintwagon + Good Farm unit

+ Gives 2,550¥ each wave on max upgrade • Vigor 2

• Swift 2

• Range 2

Inosake + Applies Bleed equal to 10% of his DMG

+ Every 10 kills, he enters a frenzy that increases his DMG by 40% and reduces his SPA by 10% for 5 seconds

+ Good DPS

+ Cheap to upgrade • Vigor 2

• Swift 2

• Range 2

Alligator + Slows enemies by 50% for 3 seconds • Blitz

• Marksman

Gaari + Hitting an enemy lowers his SPA by 5% for 10 seconds, down to -50% • Vigor 2

• Swift 2

• Range 2

Nazuka + Deals 75% increased damage to Burning enemies • Vigor 2

• Swift 2

• Range 2

Blossom + Cleanses nearby units of all debuffs • Marksman

• Solar

• Fortune

Rare Units

Unit Element Details Recommended Traits

Roku + His DMG increases by 6% after each attack, up to 42% • Vigor 1

• Swift 1

• Range 1

Rukio – Only good for bosses • Vigor 1

• Swift 1

• Range 1

Vogita + His DMG increases by 5% after each attack, up to 35% • Vigor 1

• Swift 1

• Range 1

Jon + His DMG increases by 0.2% after each attack, up to 300%

– Low DPS on placement • Vigor 1

• Swift 1

• Range 1

Luffo + Good DPS for a Rare unit • Vigor 1

• Swift 1

• Range 1

Ichiga – Low DPS • Vigor 1

• Swift 1

• Range 1

Joe – Very Low DPS • Vigor 1

• Swift 1

• Range 1

Sosuke + Applies Burn equal to 30% of his damage

+ Very good DPS for a Rare unit • Vigor 1

• Swift 1

• Range 1

Noruto + Best single target DPS Rare unit • Vigor 1

• Swift 1

• Range 1

Sanjo + Decent DPS for a Rare unit • Vigor 1

• Swift 1

And now, you can focus on getting only the best units in Anime Vanguards with the tier list above. If you want to claim some freebies, including Trait Rerolls, check out our Anime Vanguard codes.

