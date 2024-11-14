How To Do the Mannequin Nuketown Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Season 1

You can’t have a Call Of Duty: Black Ops title without Nuketown, and Black Ops 6 is no exception. When Nuketown was added to the game just a week after launch, the map was missing a signature Mannequin Easter egg. Season 1 changes that.

What Is the Mannequin Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Nuketown? Answered

In every Call of Duty game where Nuketown has appeared, Treyarch has sprinkled in a hidden Easter egg pertaining to its iconic Mannequins. This tradition has seen the experiences, starting with the inclusion of a Rolling Stone song back in the original, Black Ops, get more involved and exciting every year.

In Black Ops 6, the Mannequin Easter egg on Nuketown transforms the look of the map and the gameplay of Multiplayer entirely. After players complete the Easter egg, the screen will be overtaken by a “Please Stand By” graphic, like that of an old TV station. Shortly thereafter, players will enter an altered Nuketown. Here, there are some new structures advertising “Nuketown TV,” and a crowd of Mannequins will gather just outside the map by the infamous jeep. The screen also has a film grain effect applied, which also adds to the old-school television vibe of this Easter egg.

The crowd and cameras are there to document a sort of blood sport, where Mannequins will hunt down the player. They move and attack just like the Zombies in Black Ops 6, and this particular enemy strongly resembles the hostile Mannequins in the Black Ops 6 Campaign level “Emergence.” This Easter egg adds a bit of a horror vibe to the iconic map, complimenting Emergence and the new Warzone arena Area 99 extremely well.

How To Activate the Mannequin Easter Egg in Nuketown on Black Ops 6

Like in prior Call of Duty games, players will need to shoot the heads off of every Mannequin in Nuketown to activate the Easter egg. It appears as though this must be completed within 2 minutes of the match starting. Apparently, the locations of the Nuketown Mannequins can vary slightly from match to match. To complete this Easter egg, players should thoroughly check the map with a high mobility weapon with extended mags for the best chance at decapitating every Mannequin in time.

Do note that as of the Season 1 launch, the Mannequins will crash the game and cause a server disconnect if they kill the player.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone are available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

